The Weekend GPS: NFL returns to Saturday with Bills, Rodgers featured guests

SATURDAY IN THE PARK

BUFFALO (10-3) @ DENVER (5-8), 4:30 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bills by 5-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 46

The story: The Bills can clinch their first AFC East title since 1995 with a victory here or a Miami loss on Sunday. Look for the win here. Buffalo is hotter than the wings at Duff’s, winning six of its last seven – with the only loss to Arizona on a last-second Hail Murray. Playing at altitude has always been Denver’s home-field advantage, but there is none this season. The Broncos are 2-4 at home, though they did score a defeat of Miami there. The Bills simply have too much defense, too many takeaways and too much Josh Allen for this game to be close. Buffalo is a legit Super Bowl threat and proved it earlier this week vs. Pittsburgh. Denver is a turnover waiting to happen, with its 29 the league’s most. Worse, the Broncos’ most dangerous weapon – kicker Brandon McManus – is out (COVID reserve). Add it all up, and you have a flag waiting to be raised in Buffalo.

Something to consider: The Broncos rank first in the league in red-zone defense. They allow touchdowns on only 44.2 percent of opponents’ possessions there.

CAROLINA (4-9) @ GREEN BAY (10-3), 8:15 p.m. (EST)

The line: Packers by 8-1/2

The weather: AM snow showers, high of 36

The story: Carolina has nothing to play for. The Packers do. They’re the NFC’s current No. 1 seed. Plus, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has something to play for, too – the league MVP, more special now than ever considering what Green Bay did in the 2020 draft. Rodgers is at the right place at the right time. At Lambeau this season he has 19 TDs (18 passing, one rush) vs. one interception. He also has three TDs in four of his last five starts vs. Carolina. Then there’s this: Green Bay is 5-1 at home. Carolina is 2-4 on the road, losing its last three there. Check, please.

Something to consider: In the red zone this season, Rodgers has 28 touchdowns, no interceptions and a 69.12 percent completion rate. Inside the 10, he completes 80 percent of his throws, with 23 TDs and no picks.

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET GAME OF THE DAY

KANSAS CITY (12-1) @ NEW ORLEANS (10-3), 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Chiefs by 3

The weather: Dome

The story: Consider this a dress rehearsal for a possible Super Bowl LV pairing. It’s the best team in the NFL (Kansas City) vs. the second-best team in the NFC. Both are going to the playoffs, and both should go deep into them. But that’s not all. We also get a quarterback duel we’ve been waiting for: Patrick Mahomes vs. Drew Brees. Brees missed the past four games with fractured ribs and a punctured lung, but, according to coach Sean Payton, not only will play … but will start. Oddly, it may not be Brees or the Saints’ pass attack that is the critical factor here for New Orleans, especially with wide receiver Michael Thomas sidelined. It may be Kansas City’s ability – or inability -- to stop the run. The Chiefs have trouble, with opponents averaging 4.7 yards per carry, while the Saints lead the league in rushing touchdowns with 21 and average 137 yards per game and 4.4 per carry. If New Orleans can control the clock it might control the Chiefs. I said might. Remember: This is a team that won 21 of its last 22 starts, including the playoffs. Plus, it’s one that any moment can dial up chunk plays. Kansas City leads everyone with 60 receptions of 20 or more yards.

Something to consider: The Chiefs are 5-0 in their past five games but 0-5 vs. the spread.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

SEATTLE (9-4) @ WASHINGTON (6-7), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Seahawks by 6-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 40

The story: Seattle scores a lot of points. The WFT doesn’t allow opponents to score a lot of points. So we have the ideal match: The irresistible force vs. the immovable object … otherwise known as good offense vs. good defense. Now the question: Who wins? Washington is on a four-game roll and first in the NFC East. And that’s good. But this isn’t: Quarterback Alex Smith won’t play, and Dwayne Haskins will. Uh-oh. That means touchdowns will be hard to come by for one side. Now you tell me: Haskins vs. Russell Wilson. Who ya got? Thought so. Me, too. If Washington is going to pull the upset, it must do it with defense. Few teams are better on that side of the ball, with it beating San Francisco last weekend with four sacks, four takeaways and one return for a touchdown. A repeat may be necessary.

Something to consider: Dating back to 2018, the Seahawks won 11 of 12 games in the Eastern Time Zone, including the playoffs.

CHICAGO (6-7) @ MINNESOTA (6-7), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Vikings by 3

The weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 26 (retractable roof)

The story: Welcome to this week’s Elimination Bowl, where the loser bows out of the playoff picture. And the winner? That team may not make it, either. But at least it remains on life support for another week. Chicago rallied behind Mitch Trubisky last week to pulverize underwhelming Houston, and maybe, just maybe, that gives the Bears a push here. With Minnesota at home, you’d think the Vikings would have the advantage. And you would think wrong: They’re 3-4 there, including losses to Dallas and Atlanta. Then again, they beat Chicago at Soldier Field. But that was with Nick Foles. In five of Trubisky’s six starts this season the Bears scored 24 or more each game. In Foles’ seven starts, they never reached that number.

Something to consider: Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins fumbled away one possession in each of his last four games and has five lost fumbles this season.

CLEVELAND (9-4) @ N.Y. GIANTS (5-8), 8:20 p.m. (EST)

The line: Browns by 6

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 34 The story: Giants’ offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is out after testing positive for COVID-19. So Freddie Kitchens – Cleveland’s coach last season -- takes over, insisting that this is nothing extraordinary … just “the next game” on the schedule. Yeah, sure. And Adam Gase is the next host of “Jeopardy!” Puh-leeze. There are all sorts of ramifications for the G-Men here, most notably staying in contention for the NFC East title. Two questions here: 1) Will Cleveland suffer a letdown after Monday’s slugfest vs. Baltimore and 2) who quarterbacks the Giants? My guess: Yes, the Browns may be flat, but, no, it won’t make much difference. No matter if it’s Daniel Jones or Colt McCoy throwing the passes, Big Blue will have trouble finding the end zone. Something to consider: The Giants lead the league with six offensive pass-interference penalties, while the Browns are one of only three teams not to be penalized for roughing the passer.

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks are made vs. the spread only)

CLARK JUDGE – Cleveland (--6). Giants’ play caller Freddie Kitchens couldn’t win with Cleveland. He still can’t (season record: 5-9).

RON BORGES – Miami (--1-1/2). I’ll take a chance on Brian Flores’ ability to stop what has become a totally one-dimensional offense from the 1950s. Betting against Belichick with a rookie quarterback is unwise. But I’m betting against his QB instead (season record 11-3).

RICK GOSSELIN – Tennessee (--11). Derrick Henry continues to make his longshot pitch for NFL MVP (season record: 7-7).

THE WEEKEND OMG

Aaron Rodgers has a league-leading 12 games this season with passer ratings of 100 or more. Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson are tied for second at eight each.

THE WEEKEND OMG II

Tennessee has an NFL-low 14 sacks and failed to produce one in five games this season, including the last two.

THE WEEKEND OMG, III

According to Pro Football Focus, Seattle gains a first down or touchdown on 31.3 percent of Chris Carson’s carries, the highest among starting running backs.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes. With one more 300-yard performance he passes Kurt Warner for the most 300-yard games in his first four NFL seasons. The two are tied at 26.

2. Miami CB Xavien Howard. With an interception Sunday he ties the record for most consecutive games (6) with a pickoff. Howard leads the league with nine interceptions this season.

3. Denver RB Melvin Gordon. The last time he faced Buffalo (2019, when he was with the Chargers) he scored three times. He’s scored the past two times playing the Bills.

4. Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers. With his next TD pass he becomes the first NFL quarterback with three seasons of 40 or more scoring passes. Rodgers has 39.

5. Tennessee RB Derrick Henry. With one more TD run, he becomes just the fourth player in league history with 15 rushing touchdowns and 1,500 yards in consecutive seasons.

THEY SAID IT

“This team is special. The season is not over. I want everyone out there to just take a deep breath. I know it’s kind of crazy right now. We’ve got time.” – Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger.

“We’re playing great football.” – Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers.

“I don’t know why anybody is criticizing Tom.” – Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians on Tom Brady.

“It’s kinda ironic.” – Former Cleveland coach and now Giants assistant Freddie Kitchens on calling plays Sunday vs. the Browns because of Jason Garrett’s absence.

FIVE NUMBERS THAT MATTER

2 – Touchdown passes needed by Houston’s Deshaun Watson to set the franchise record for the most through the first 14 games of a season. He currently has 25.

4 – Teams that haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher this season. They are San Francisco, Arizona, Atlanta and the Rams.

5 – Catches needed for Larry Fitzgerald to tie Jerry Rice for the most seasons (17) with 50 or more receptions.

8 – Straight games with a Davante Adams touchdown catch. With one more Saturday, he ties A.J. Green for the second longest streak in NFL history. Jerry Rice holds the record at 12.

70 – Consecutive games for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense with a sack, an NFL record.

TEN THINGS YOU MIGHT WANT TO REMEMBER

1. Four quarterbacks this season have thrown three fourth-quarter touchdown passes. They are Drew Lock, Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles and Baker Mayfield.

2. Tennessee is working on a streak of four games with 30 points and 420 yards of offense in each. The Titans seek to become just the fifth team in league history to do it five consecutive times.

3. The Jets’ Sam Darnold is 0-9 as a starter this season and hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in five of his last six games.

4. Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked once in the past six games, three times in the past eight and only 11 times all season.

5. Houston has an NFL-low three interceptions and eight takeaways.

6. Arizona is the league’s most penalized team with 94, including a league-high 24 false starts. New England is the least penalized at 50.

7. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce has 125 yards receiving in four of his past five starts and leads the NFL with 1,200 yards.

8. Marlon Humphrey’s eight forced fumbles are the most in one season since Chicago’s Charles Tillman had 10 in 2012.

9. Tampa Bay is tough vs. the run. The Bucs surrendered only three rushes of 20 or more yards this season, best in the league. By contrast, Dallas has been gashed for a league-worst 19.

10. New England’s Bill Belichick is 21-5 vs. rookie quarterbacks. I mention that because Miami is next on his schedule … and Tua Tagovailoa is a rookie quarterback.