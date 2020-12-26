The Weekend GPS: Quarterback still a mystery as fading Raiders try to hold on

SATURDAY’S GOLD JACKET GAME

MIAMI (9-5) @ LAS VEGAS (7-7), 8:15 p.m. (EST)

The line: Dolphins by 3

The weather: Covered roof

The story: If you believe in incentives, then you believe in Miami. This game means more to the Dolphins than it does Las Vegas for the most basic of reasons: Miami is in the think of the playoff hunt. And Las Vegas? Not so much. At .500, the Raiders are on life support. Nevertheless, the focus here is on them. More specifically, it’s on quarterbacks Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota and which one of them starts. Earlier this week it seemed as if Mariota was a lock. Now, we’re not so sure. Carr was back at practice this week and is even-money to open. So who’s the favorite? I’d make it Mariota, but coach Jon Gruden isn’t saying. OK, so it’s an unsolved mystery, but let’s be honest: Does it really matter? Not really. That’s because it’s déjà vu all over again for the Raiders, who last year lost six of their last seven to finish 7-9. This time they’ve dropped four of their last five, spared only by former Jets’ defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, and are circling the drain again.

Something to consider: The Raiders’ Darren Waller has the most receiving yards (425) in a three-game span by any tight end in history.

OUR SUNDAY BEST

TENNESSEE (10-4) @ GREEN BAY (11-3), 8:20 p.m. (EST)

The line: Packers by 3-1/2

The weather: PM snow showers, high of 35

The story: No matter what happens here, bet the over. These two are tied for the league lead in touchdowns with 55, and each averages over 30 points a game. But that’s where the similarity ends. The Titans feature MVP candidate Derrick Henry, who has 100 or more yards rushing in each of his last nine road games. The Packers, on the other hand, counter with MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers, who leads the league with 40 TD passes. Edge: Green Bay. And here’s why: The Titans can’t pressure the pocket, and if you don’t believe me look at their season sack total. They have 14, which is dead last. If you can’t squeeze Rodgers, you’re toast. And if the Titans fall behind, they can’t rely on Henry as much as quarterback Ryan Tannehill. No question, he’s been terrific, but he’s not their nuclear weapon. Henry is. Take him out of the equation, and you take the Titans out of the game.

Something to consider: In four of the past six seasons, a matchup of two 10-plus win teams in Week 16 or later produced the eventual Super Bowl winner.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

INDIANAPOLIS (10-4) @ PITTSBURGH (11-3), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Colts by 1-1/2

The weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 37

The story: A month ago, people wondered if the Steelers might circle the bases and go 16-0. Now we ask if they can win their division. So what happened? Well, they have no running game, their offensive line leaks, their defense is ravaged by injuries and Big Ben is playing small ball – with interceptions in each of his last five starts. On a three-game losing streak, Pittsburgh is limping to the finish line and in danger of blowing the AFC North title. Something’s got to give. And something did. They get running back James Conner back for this one and can clinch their division with a victory. But the Colts are no pushovers, on a 5-1 tear the past six weeks and pushing Tennessee for the AFC South title. Momentum says the Colts win. Reason says the Steelers don’t do Golden Sombreros. This will be closer than you think, and just a hunch … but Roethlisberger will find his A Game again.

Something to consider: The Steelers are 9-0 this season when leading at the half.

N.Y. GIANTS (5-9) @ BALTIMORE (9-5), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Ravens by 10

The weather: Mostly sunny, high of 44

The story: The Giants can’t score, and the Ravens can. That should end this conversation. Except the G-Men are still in the NFC East race, and the Ravens are pushing for a wildcard spot. That makes this game … well, intriguing. But this does not: Quarterbacks. Baltimore has one, and the Giants don’t. Daniel Jones doesn’t look as if he’ll play, which means Colt McCoy does. He couldn’t produce a touchdown vs. Cleveland last week, and he’ll have trouble here.

Something to consider:

L.A. RAMS (9-5) @ SEATTLE (10-4), 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Seahawks by 1-1/2

The weather: Showers, high of 48

The story: The NFC West is at stake here, with the Seahawks clinching it with a victory. And they have the edge. They’re home. They have the better quarterback. And they’re beginning to roll, winning four of their last five. Of course, they also lost to the Rams last month. And that’s what makes this game tough to predict. We know the Rams have the better defense. So that’s a plus. What we don’t know is which Jared Goff shows up. And that’s a headache. He’s 5-3 vs. the Seahawks, with as many interceptions (8) as touchdowns (8). If he can eliminate mistakes, the Rams have a chance. But there’s no telling with this quarterback or this team. The Rams lost two of their last four, including last weekend’s debacle vs. the Jets.

Something to consider: Seattle’s Russell Wilson loves to play at home. Twenty-four of his 37 TD passes this season have been there.

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks made vs. the spread only)

CLARK JUDGE – Baltimore (--10). Giants play one side of the ball. Ravens play two. Check, please (season record: 6-9).

RON BORGES – Pittsburgh (+1-1/2). Can the Steelers really lose four in a row? I don’t think so (season record: 11-3).

RICK GOSSELIN – Cleveland (--9-1/2). The Browns are for real. The Jets are not (season record: 8-7).

THE WEEKEND OMG

The Steelers are the first team in NFL history to lose multiple games in which they entered with 11 or more wins and the opponent had four of fewer.

THE WEEKEND OMG II

Calvin Ridley leads the league with 15 receptions of 15 or more yards. Justin Jefferson (14) is second and Tyreek Hill (13) third.

THE WEEKEND OMG, III

Tennessee has 420 yards or more in its last six road games and its last five starts overall.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. Tennessee RB Derrick Henry. He has nine consecutive 100-yard rushing games on the road. With one more Sunday he ties Hall-of-Famer Barry Sanders for the most in NFL history.

2. Kansas City TE Travis Kelce. He needs 60 yards in receptions to break George Kittle’s record (1,377 in 2018) for most yardage in one season by a tight end.

3. Jacksonville RB James Robinson. He needs one touchdown to break the single-season record for most scores by an undrafted rookie. Robinson has 10, tied with Philip Lindsay (2018) and Dominic Rhodes (2001).

4. Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers. With two TD passes he surpasses Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino for fifth on the all-time list. Rivers has 419.

5. Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert. With one touchdown pass he breaks Baker Mayfield’s single-season record (27) for most scoring passes by a rookie.

THEY SAID IT

“We don’t need to run away from the kitchen. We need to run into it.” – Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin.

“I live for these type of matchups. I was brought here to stop guys like him.” – Rams’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey on covering Seattle’s DK Metcalf.

“I don’t think our progress as a team is going to be measured necessarily on making the playoffs.” – N.Y. Giants’ coach Joe Judge.

“I need to play better.” – Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

FIVE NUMBERS THAT MATTER

6 –Consecutive games since Tom Brady has thrown an interception on the road.

8 – One-yard TD passes this season by Aaron Rodgers, most in the NFL and twice as many as his closest competitor.

9 – Michael Badgley missed field goals, most in the NFL this season.

12 – Sacks allowed by Pittsburgh, fewest in the NFL -- including one five-game stretch where the Steelers allowed none.

19 – Years since the Patriots have been swept by an opponent. It could happen Monday vs. Buffalo.

TEN THINGS YOU MIGHT WANT TO REMEMBER

1. Tampa Bay and New Orleans each have come back from 10-point deficits four times this season, most in the NFL. Through the first 15 weeks there have been 40 games where teams overcame 10-point deficits to win, the most in league history up to this point.

2. Washington can clinch its first division title since 2015 with a win and a Giants’ loss or tie.

3. Kyler Murray has nine games this season with a touchdown rushing and passing, the most ever by an NFL quarterback.

4. At least two teams in 16 of the past 17 seasons won divisions titles after missing the playoffs the previous year. Pittsburgh and Washington, each of whom failed to reach the playoffs in 2019, can clinch division championships this weekend.

5. Green Bay can clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a win and a Seattle loss or tie.

6. Tennessee has at least 420 yards in offense and 30 points in five consecutive games.

7. Thirteen Buffalo players this season caught TD passes, tied for the most in league history.

8. Miami’s defense has a takeaway in 20 consecutive games, the longest streak in the NFL.

9. Pittsburgh and New Orleans are the only teams this season that haven’t allowed a 300-yard passer.

10. Baltimore, Kansas City and Tennessee each is looking to complete a 4-0 sweep this weekend vs. the NFC.