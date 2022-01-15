The Weekend GPS: Bills? Pats? Who Gets Left Out in the Playoff Cold?

GOLD JACKET GAME I: SATURDAY

NEW ENGLAND (10-7) @ BUFFALO (11-6), 8:15 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bills by 4-1/2

The weather: Cloudy, high of 12

The story: This isn't the first time as a head coach that Bill Belichick meets a division opponent for the third time in one season. It happened twice before. Once was 2006 when the Pats played the Jets in the wild-card round of the playoffs. They won. The next was 2010 when they met the Jets in the divisional round. They lost. So they’re 1-1 when meeting opponents three times in a single season, and that tells us … what? Not much. All I know is the last time these two met New England had no answer for Josh Allen and an offense that produced five drives of 61 or more yards, including the first three of the second half. But Allen won’t dictate what happens here. The weather will. The last time it was a factor between these two was early December when the Pats threw three times, ran for 222 yards and won, 14-10. That’s their only win in the past four games with Buffalo, and it bears repeating. Because it means that New England no longer is the Bills’ nemesis.

Something to consider: The road team in this series won the past three games.

GOLD JACKET GAME II: SUNDAY

SAN FRANCISCO (10-7) @ DALLAS (12-5), 4:40 p.m. (EST)

The line: Cowboys by 3

The weather: Sunny, high of 54 (retractable roof)

The story: Seven times these two met in the playoffs, six times the winner advanced to the Super Bowl and five times that winner won the Super Bowl. A meaningful game? You bet. Dallas leads the playoff series 5-2, losing in the 1981 conference championship game (“The Catch”) and 1994 NFC title contest. Otherwise, it’s been all Cowboys. Now the question: If, as the saying goes, offense sells tickets and defense wins championships, what does that mean for Dallas? A nightmare, that’s what. The Cowboys led the league in scoring and total offense, but the 49ers ranked second in total defense and fourth in sacks. All I know about the 49ers is the only time they reached the playoffs with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback they went to the Super Bowl. If he can avoid mistakes – and the Cowboys led the league in takeaways with 34 – the 49ers can pull the upset.

Something to consider: The 49ers’ Deebo Samuel is the only player in NFL history to have 1,400 or more yards receiving and 300 or more yards rushing in the same season. He also was one of two players (Austin Ekeler is the other) to score more than six TDs receiving and six rushing in the same year.

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

LAS VEGAS (10-7) @ CINCINNATI (10-7), 4:35 p.m. (EST) Saturday

The line: Bengals by 5-1/2

The weather: Cloudy, high of 32

The story: This one’s all about history … Bengals’ history … and it’s a sad story. Cincinnati hasn’t won a playoff game in 31 years, going 0-7 in January since 1991. Nevertheless, the Bengals are favored to break that streak for a couple of reasons: 1) They hammered the Raiders earlier this season, and 2) they have Joe Burrow. Nevertheless, these are the Bengals, and just when you want to buy into them they break your heart. That could happen here. The Raiders are hot, winning their last four and five of their past seven, so they have momentum. They also have great timing, setting an NFL record this season with six walk-off wins. And the Bengals? They have Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and … ugh ... history. You make the call.

Something to consider: In his last four games, Burrow had 11 touchdown passes, no interceptions and a 134.9 rating.

PHILADELPHIA (9-8) @TAMPA BAY (13-4), 1: 05 p.m. (EST), Sunday

The line: Bucs by 8-1/2

The weather: AM thunderstorms/wind, high of 68

The story: What do we know about the Eagles? Bingo: They’re built on the league’s best rushing attack. They averaged a league-best 159.7 yards per game this season, scored a league-best 25 rushing TDs and were the first team since the 1985 Chicago Bears to run for at least 175 yards in seven consecutive games. One problem: They draw the Bucs, and what do we know about Tampa Bay? That it has Tom Brady and the NFC’s No. 1 run defense, allowing 92 yards per. Uh-oh. If this comes down to Jalen Hurts vs. TB12, I think you know who moves forward.

Something to consider: Eleven of Mike Evans’ 14 TD receptions have been at home.

PITTSBURGH (9-7-1) @ KANSAS CITY (12-5), 8:15 p.m. (EST) Sunday

The line: Chiefs by 12-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 38

The story: The Steelers are such a playoff longshot that when the Chiefs drew them as their opponent one headline read: “Chiefs get next-best thing to a first-round bye.” Ouch. Then Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger weighed in, saying, “we probably aren’t supposed to be here” and “we don’t have a chance,” and that got people talking. Relax. These are the Steelers, and Big Ben was imitating Steeler haters. Yes, they’re a playoff longshot, but, yes, they do have a chance. Not much of one, but anytime the Steelers are involved in must-win games they respond. Ask Baltimore. “Once we win,” Steelers' wide receiver Diontae Johnson warned of Sunday’s game, “don’t try to hop back on the bandwagon.” Deal.

Something to consider: The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. It was an 18-16 defeat … of the Chiefs … at Arrowhead Stadium.

OUR BEST BETS

(All picks are made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – Buffalo (--4-1/2). I’ll take the Bills and weather over the kid from Alabama. Buffalo in January has the same advantage the Russian Army has in Siberian winter vs. invading forces (SEASON RECORD: 9-9).

RICK GOSSELIN – Cincinnati (--5-1/2). The last time Joe Burrow appears in the postseason he won a national title … and he had Pro Bowl WR Ja’Marr Chase with him then, too. (SEASON RECORD: 10-7-1).

CLARK JUDGE – Cincinnati (--5-1/2). Say it’s so, Joe!!! The hex is over. (SEASON RECORD: 11-7).

THEY SAID IT

“This guy, he’s a trained killer.” – Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Tom Brady.

“We don’t have a chance. So let’s just go out and have fun.” – Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“Oh, unquestionably. There’s no in-between.” – Dallas owner Jerry Jones on if there’s a championship-or-bust mentality with his team.

“He’s the best teammate, competitor and leader I’ve ever seen in my life.” – former Tampa Bay running back LeSean McCoy on Tom Brady.

“There’s no fear. There’s no nerves about playing at a high level.” – Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray.

STAT OF THE WEEK

The winner of Monday’s Rams-Cards game should be favored next weekend. Why? Monday night winners this season were 13-2-1 the following Sunday.

STAT OF THE WEEK II

In two playoff games, the Steelers’ T.J. Watt has no sacks, two quarterback hits and three solo tackles.

STAT OF THE WEEK III

According to Pro Football Focus, Tom Brady this season had the most completions of 15 or more yards with 75. Derek Carr was second with 71.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. JIMMY GAROPPOLO, QB, San Francisco. Since Week 9 he has a 103.2 rating, the NFL’s third-highest mark during that time.

2. TRAVIS KELCE, TE, Kansas City. He has six playoff games with 100 yards receiving in each, second only to Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice (8).

3. BEN ROETHLISBERGER, QB, Pittsburgh. He’s thrown for at least 450 yards and four touchdowns in each of his last two playoff appearances.

4. JOE MIXON, RB, Cincinnati. He had 123 yards rushing and two TDs in the Week 11 defeat of Las Vegas.

5. JOSH ALLEN, QB, Buffalo. In his last three starts vs. New England, he has eight TD passes, 0 interceptions and a 107.5 rating.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. Since the inception of the Wild Card in 1978, seven wild-card entries – including last year’s Tampa Bay Bucs – won Super Bowls.

2. Five of the six games this weekend are rematches from the 2021 season, the most in NFL playoff history.

3. Road clubs won 10 of the past 14 wild-card games over the last three years. Since the 2017 playoffs, road teams are 12-6.

4. Buffalo is the only team this season to finish in the top five in both offense and defense.

5. If Tampa Bay reaches 30 points, the Bucs become the third franchise ever to score 30 or more in five consecutive playoff games.

6. This is the sixth time in NFL history that the top-ranked defense (Buffalo) meets the No. 2 defense (New England) in a playoff game. Second-ranked defenses hold a 3-2 advantage.

7. In road games this season, Arizona led the league in wins (8), points (267), TDs (31), rushing TDs (12), passer rating (111.2), turnover margin (+18), forced fumbles (14), fumble recoveries (11) and fewest turnovers (3).

8. Las Vegas is the second team ever to win four overtime games in one season, joining the 2011 Arizona Cardinals.

9. Since Week 12, the Bengals’ Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase both rank among the top five receivers in receiving yards.

10. The Steelers are the first team in NFL history to lead the league in sacks for five consecutive seasons.