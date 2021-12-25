The Weekend GPS: Are Colts Taylor-Made for Upset? It's All in the Cards

SATURDAY’S GOLD JACKET GAME

INDIANAPOLIS (8-6) @ ARIZONA (10-4), 8:15 p.m. (EST)

The line: Cards by 2-1/2

The weather: Cloudy, high of 64 (retractable roof)

The story: Is Jonathan Taylor MVP worthy? This game could answer that question. The Colts’ running back is the league’s leading rusher, leading touchdown maker and the reason Indianapolis is in the playoff hunt. The Colts won seven of their last nine and are the wildcard nobody wants to face … that is, if they make it. Beating Arizona would be a giant step in that direction, and this may be the right time and place. The Cards lost their last two and play the rest of the season without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Then again, the Colts are without star guard Quenton Nelson (COVID reserve). It could come down to Taylor vs. Kyler Murray. Take your pick.

Something to consider: The Cards and Colts are tied for the NFL lead in rushing TDs with 21 and are tied for third in fewest rushing TDs allowed (8).

SUNDAY’S GOLD JACKET GAME

BUFFALO (8-6) @ NEW ENGLAND (9-5), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Patriots by 2

The weather: AM ice, high of 40

The story: This one’s meaningful for a couple of reasons: 1) The AFC title is at stake and 2) so is history. If the Patriots win, coach Bill Belichick ties Hall-of-Famer Don Shula for the most 10-win seasons at 20 and New England wins the division. And if they lose? Well, then, Buffalo moves into first place in the AFC East via a tiebreaker. Simple as that. These two met three weeks ago when the Patriots threw three times and won. That won’t happen again. It was also a game where, according to Pro Football Focus, the Bills missed 14 tackles as New England piled up 222 yards rushing. Don’t expect that to happen again, either. Nevertheless, the Bills have considerable concerns. First, of course, is the Patriots. Because it’s always the Patriots. But then there’s a roster of disappearing players. Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and offensive lineman Cody Ford are on the COVID/reserve list. What impact will that have on quarterback Josh Allen? Stay tuned.

Something to consider: The Patriots' 20 interceptions are second only to Dallas (23). They're returned three for TDs, also second only to the Cowboys (4).

THREE OTHERS WORTHY OF HALL OF FRAMING

BALTIMORE (8-6) @ CINCINNATI (8-6), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bengals by 2-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 56

The story: Another week, another week where the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson isn’t practicing. So Tyler Huntley starts again, right? Not so fast. He didn’t practice Friday, either, due to an illness unrelated to COVID. Nevertheless, reports indicate the Ravens expect him to start. Confusing? Welcome to Baltimore, where the Ravens are in a tailspin (they lost five of their last eight, including three straight) that could flush them out of the playoffs. Of course, they could also win the AFC North, where nobody is in charge, and that’s what this game is all about. The Ravens are tied with Cincinnati, but not for long. Remember: It was Cincinnati that hammered them two months ago (41-17), but that was in Baltimore. The Bengals are far better on the road (5-2) than they are at home (3-4).

Something to consider: Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson has nine field goals of 50 or more yards, within one of the rookie record. Only Minnesota’s Blair Walsh, with 10 in 2012, had more.

L.A. RAMS (10-4) @ MINNESOTA (7-7), 1 p.m. (EST)

The line: Rams by 3

The weather: PM snow showers, high of 30 (retractable roof)

The story: Beware the L.A. Rams. They suddenly look like the team that was supposed to reach Super Bowl LVI. And Minnesota? Good question. What we know about the Vikings is that they’re currently the NFC’s No. 7 seed with a chance to rise above .500 for the first time since 2019. Good, huh? Not so fast. They’re also without star running back Dalvin Cook again, this time because he landed on the COVID reserve list. What’s more, receiver Adam Thielen is still limited. Cook’s absence means it’s up to backup Alexander Mattison to do what he’s done all season when Cook is missing: Run to daylight. In three starts, he’s run for 112, 113 and 90 yards, Minnesota plays everyone close, but the Rams are not everyone. They’re pushing Arizona for the top of the NFC West.

Something to consider: Matthew Stafford is 9-14 vs .Minnesota, losing his last six. Of course, that was with the woebegone Detroit Lions.

PITTSBURGH (7-6-1) @ KANSAS CITY (10-4), 4:25 p.m. (EST)

The line: Chiefs by 8-1/2

The weather: Cloudy, high of 64

The story: The Chiefs are hot. The Steelers are … well, alive. At 7-6-1, they’re still in play for an AFC North title. But that may change here for all the right reasons: 1) The Chiefs are better; 2) they’re the AFC’s No. 1 seed and 3) the Steelers fizzle on the road, allowing 118 points the past three games (all losses) away from Heinz Field. Then there’s this: Pittsburgh is a notoriously slow starter, failing to score a first-half touchdown in its last four games. If that continues, this game could be over by intermission. If there’s hope for Pittsburgh, it’s not so much in what it has as what Kansas City may not: Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill landed on this week’s COVID reserve list and may not play.

Something to consider: The Steelers allowed 194.1 yards rushing in six of their past seven

OUR BEST BETS

(Picks are made vs. the spread)

RON BORGES – Green Bay (--7-1/2). Laying the points in a game with Aaron Rodgers vs. the Brownies. Easy choice (SEASON RECORD: 7-8).

RICK GOSSELIN – L.A. Chargers (--10-1/2). They need a bounce-back after their loss to Kansas City. The find it in Houston (SEASON RECORD 9-5-1).

CLARK JUDGE – Philadelphia (--10). I believe in Father Christmas. I don’t believe in Jake Fromm (SEASON RECORD: 9-6).

THEY SAID IT

“We still have a pulse in this thing. We’ll see how it goes from here.” – Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“It’s time to put it all together and show that I’m a better quarterback than what I was.” – Denver quarterback Drew Lock.

“I don’t have a choice but to be great.” – Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett.

“Fortunately, there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati.” – Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow on the few COVID cases among the Bengals.

“COVID is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are.” – Buffalo wide receiver Cole Beasley , who tested positive for the virus, on missing Sunday’s contest.

“We’re not really as explosive as we should be.” – Dallas wide receiver Amari Cooper on Cowboys’ offense.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Pittsburgh has been outscored 91-19 in the first half of its past four games.

STAT OF THE WEEK II

The Philadelphia Eagles have run for 175 yards or more in seven consecutive games.

STAT OF THE WEEK III

In each of the Cowboys’ last three games, all wins, they have at least four takeaways.

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis. With a rushing touchdown Christmas evening, he joins John Riggins and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players to do it in 12 consecutive games.

2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota. He needs just 21 yards receiving to surpass Odell Beckham Jr. for the most receiving yards in his first two pro seasons (2,755).

3. Cooper Kupp, WR, L.A. Rams. He can become the first player in league history to have 90 yards receiving in 14 games within a single season.

4. Keenan Allen, WR, L.A. Chargers. With three catches, he becomes the second player ever to produce 100 or more receptions in five consecutive seasons. Antonio Brown was the first.

5. Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas. With his next interception he becomes the seventh player in the Super Bowl era and the first since Everson Walls (1981) to produce 11 for a season.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD KNOW

1. There are 27 teams still in playoff contention, tied for the most at this stage of the season with the 1982, ’94 and 2005 seasons.

2. Minnesota leads the league with 44 sacks and has at least two in each of its 14 games. If the Vikings continue that streak, they become the first ever to have 15 weeks with at least two.

3. Aaron Rodgers is bidding to become the first repeat MVP winner since Peyton Manning (2008-09).

4. Promising news for Cincinnati: In 16 of the past 18 seasons at least one team finished first in its division after finishing last or tied for last the previous year.

5. The Jacksonville-Houston game is the fourth time in NFL history that the first two draft picks meet in their rookie seasons as starting quarterbacks.

6. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins has two or more TD passes in seven straight games, the longest active streak. He also has a TD pass in 28 consecutive games.

7. The Chargers have played Houston seven times, scoring more than 20 points in every game.

8. If the Giants win Sunday, it will mark the first time they scored three consecutive wins over Philadelphia since 2008-09.

9. The Colts' Carson Wentz has thrown six interceptions this year, all at home. He has none on the road in six games and 172 attempts.

10. The Chargers lead the league with 10 strip-sacks, including six by Joey Bosa.