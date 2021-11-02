Nearly Halftime in the NFL and What Do We Know? Chaos Reigns but which Team Will?

The NFL is approaching halftime of the season and the only thing that’s clear is that nothing much is clear.

Are the Patriots for real or are the Los Angeles Charges frauds? Are the Tennessee Titans a force or a spent shell after the loss of the bull-rushing of the NFL’s leading back, Derrick Henry, to a broken foot?

The Arizona Cardinals and the LA Rams seem real, especially with LA adding to its powerful defensive front with the acquisition of eight-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miller at the trade deadline, but are their quarterbacks really proven commodities or just two guys – one young and one old – who have yet to prove anything when it counted most?

The Packers are the Packers, of course, as long as Aaron Rodgers stays healthy but the truth is Rodgers has mostly been a playoff disappointment when it counted most with the exception of his one Super Bowl season so will this year be a repeat of past failed promise or his shining moment? Jury will be out until January on that.

Tampa Bay has a quarterback with the greatest ring collection in Super Bowl history and has surrounded Tom Brady with an array of talent but didn’t the Bucs just lose at New Orleans to a backup quarterback who until last Sunday made his bones running gimmick plays? Yes, they did so who’s to say how things will go with the defending champions? Nobody can be sure.

The Chiefs were pre-season favorites in the AFC but look lost on offense, suspect on defense, mistake prone and penalty obsessed. Has the Patrick Mahomes magic begun to fade or has the weight of all he’s been carrying on his slender shoulders for head coach Andy Reid worn him out? Time will tell but it was telling that they were life and death with the near-inept New York Giants at home Monday night, barely escaping with a three-point victory.

How ‘bout dem Cowboys? Well, they’ve looked great even with Dak Prescott in street clothes last weekend but when was the last time they won the Super Bowl again? That would be 26 years ago but who’s counting…on them?

Cincinnati looked good until the utterly incompetent Jets pinned the Bengals’ ears back under the direction of a backup quarterback last Sunday and doubt creeped back in to its usual home in the Bengals’ den. The Jets? Really?

Baltimore’s hopes still are pinned as much on Lamar Jackson’s legs as his arm, which is disconcerting considering his playoff travails vs. good defenses and the NFL’s penchant for eventually hauling running quarterbacks off on golf carts (witness Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Dallas’ Prescott and the Saints’ Jameis Winston as three recent examples). So can you really be sure the Ravens can go the distance? Not really.

The Steelers and Browns remain suspect until further notice and Buffalo’s stampeding Bills seem too often in need of turning it on late in games a great team would normally dominate. Buffalo does have a quarterback in Josh Allen who can - like Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert - make a way out of no way and a play out of no play but can he make enough such plays to play in the Super Bowl? No way…to tell yet.

And then there is Covid-19, which can KO any team after just one ill-advised positive test, so nearly halfway through this erratic NFL season what are we looking at? It’s a puzzle that seems to be missing a few corner pieces and a league that seems to have more mediocre teams than good ones and no great Alpha team ready to dominate like the Patriots of Tom Brady or the 49ers of Joe Montana or the Steel Curtain Steelers of so long ago. Is that a bad thing? Depends on how you look at it.

If you appreciate greatness probably so but the absence of the great Alpha team does guarantee NFL fans at least one good thing - the second half will be an unpredictable thrill ride where ineptitude will sometimes trump talent (just ask the Bengals this morning after watching that Jets’ game tape) but eventually one or two teams – very likely the healthiest ones – will get rolling. We just don’t know yet who or how far they’ll go so hope – both real and false – lives in most NFL cities. When we say most, what do we mean?

Well, the NFL has needed less than half a season to remind us that some things can be relied upon even in the midst of chaos in Kansas City and grey areas from coach to coast. The Lions and Jaguars still stink and, despite last weekend’s outcomes, so do the Jets and the Giants. Thank goodness you can still count on some things in the NFL this season.