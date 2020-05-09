(EDITOR’S NOTE: Each weekend this offseason a guest columnist weighs in with thoughts on the NFL – past, present or future. Today we feature Boston sports personality John Sapochetti of the “SAP & KAT” broadcast on FullPressCoverage to see what he thinks is next for the New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick).

The Patriots are facing their most uncertain offseason in nearly two decades. Tom Brady is now a Buccaneer, while key defensive front-seven contributors such as Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Danny Shelton moved on to greener pastures.

Also, legendary offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia retired, leaving the Patriots more vulnerable than they’ve been since the Clinton administration.

Winning the AFC has generally been a formality under the leadership of Bill Belichick, but going into 2020 it is no fait accompli that they he … or they … win their 18 division title in 20 years.

The Bills, Dolphins and Jets finally appear headed in the right direction. And New England? After the Patriots added little during free agency and gained uneven draft grades, their fans can’t even guarantee the team qualifies for this season’s expanded playoffs.

Based on last year’s records, the Patriots face the league’s most difficult schedule.Then there’s the question of who replaces Brady?

At this point, it appears that second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham has the unenviable task of succeeding the GOAT. In a recent poll I conducted to see who fans want to replace Brady, Stidham lapped the field with 63 percent of the vote. Free-agent Cam Newton was next at 13 percent, while Patriots’ backup Brian Hoyer received 7 percent.

When the poll was conducted, Andy Dalton was included, but he signed as a free agent with Dallas after his release by Cincinnati.

Another option is #TankingForTrevor in hopes of getting the first pick of the 2021 draft and selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the best quarterback prospect since John Elway … 38 years ago. But Pats’ fans are not on board. Seventy-eight percent voted “no” to only 22 percent in favor of losing on purpose to gain the first overall pick.

Nevertheless, of the multiple quarterback options, #TankingForTrevor would be the sexiest. If he turns out to be as good as many think, the quarterback position would be in good hands … and even better hair … with the uber-talented Lawrence. But the most likely scenario is to stay the course and have Hoyer back up Stidham and try to develop the former Auburn star into a viable quarterback.

And it seems to be the route Belichick will choose.

He is second only to Hall-of-Fame coach Don Shula in career victories, trailing 347-304. That is a record he cherishes and wants, and, at 68, Belichick would seem unlikely to go into full “tank” mode. Moreover, a 4-12 season would tarnish his legacy in his first year since 2000 without Brady as his quarterback.

“The Hoodie” is gambling he can win without Brady. In seven-plus seasons without him, Belichick has a pedestrian 54-63 record in the regular season and a 1-1 ledger in the playoffs. With Brady, however, he went 219-64 in the regular season and 30-11 in the playoffs, winning six Super Bowls in nine appearances.

But since Belichick became Belichick and the Patriots became the Patriots his/their record without Brady is 14-6.

So there is the challenge, and it’s a formidable one. In his 26 season as a head coach, the greatest professional football coach of the Super Bowl era has the most to prove of any current coach this year. A demanding and spoiled fan base has set the bar that high.

(John Sapochetti is co-host of the “SAP & KAT” show, heard on FullPressCoverage)

Follow him on Twitter @JohnSap25