The Weekend GPS: In Tennessee, it's deja vu all over again for Ravens, Jackson

THE GOLD JACKET FEATURE

BALTIMORE (11-5) @ TENNESSEE (11-5), Sunday, 1:05 p.m. (EST)

The line: Ravens by 3

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 43

The story: This should be all about Derrick Henry and how the Ravens plan to derail the 2,000-yard locomotive who sent them home a year ago. And it is just might be. But it’s about something more, too … something like how Ravens’ Lamar Jackson handles the playoffs. The guy hasn’t beaten the Titans in two games the past calendar year, including the 2019 playoffs, and is 0-2 in the postseason. The book on Jackson is that he can’t win big games nor win coming from behind. This is his chance to dispel that reputation … and good luck. King Henry is waiting. And let’s be honest: He’s the key. If he runs all over Baltimore, just as he did a year ago, the Titans control the clock, move the chains and keep their porous defense off the field. Moreover, maybe, just maybe, they get out in front to put the heat on Jackson … and we all know what can happen then.

Something to consider: The Titans accumulated 400 or more yards in six of their past seven games. That’s the good news. Here’s the bad: They allowed an NFL-worst 36 TD passes, tying them with the 2008 Arizona Cards for the most ever by a playoff team.

FIVE MORE TO KEEP YOU ON BED REST

INDIANAPOLIS (11-5) @ BUFFALO (13-3), Saturday, 1:05 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bills by 6-1/2

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 36

The story: If Frank Reich is in Buffalo, anything’s possible, right? Maybe. But only if he’s quarterbacking. The Colts’ head coach is a local hero in western New York, thanks to his role in the Bills’ improbable 41-38 overtime defeat of Houston in the 1992 playoffs. That was a minor miracle, with Buffalo overcoming a 35-3 second-half deficit without Hall-of-Famers Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas. Winning here won’t be as difficult, though it will be an upset if it happens. Reason: The Bills are on a roll, winning nine of their last 10, with a quarterback who deserves MVP consideration. Moreover, they’ve hammered their last six opponents, winning each game by 10 or more points. That could … maybe, should … happen here, except for one consideration: The running game. Not Buffalo’s. The Colts’. Indy rookie Jonathan Taylor shredded Jacksonville for 253 yards and two TDs a week ago, and that’s a warning to a defense that allowed 245 vs. Kansas City earlier this year. Buffalo is strong on the back end, not so much on the front. The Colts don’t want to get in a position where Philip Rivers has to win this game. They want to control it with their backs. If they can’t, it’s lights out.

Something to consider: The Colts’ Taylor scored rushing TDs in his last four games and has six in his last seven road trips.

L.A. RAMS (10-6) @ SEATTLE (12-4), Saturday, 4:40 p.m. (EST)

The line: Seahawks by 3

The weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 45

The story: Defense wins championships, and the Rams can play defense. In fact, they led the league this season in fewest points allowed (18.2 per game). Since 2002, seven teams that had the league’s top regular-season scoring defense advanced to the Super Bowl, with five of them winning it. So that’s good. But this is not: Their offense is in a rut, failing to score a touchdown the past two weeks (the lone score was via an interception return). Quarterback Jared Goff may or may not return from a fractured thumb. If he doesn’t, backup John Wolford gets the call again, and that diminishes the Rams’ chances. But I’m not sold on Goff, either. In eight games vs. Seattle, he’s 5-3, with as many interceptions (8) as TD passes. The key for me is not Goff or Wolford. It’s Seahawks’ safety extraordinaire Jamal Adams. He suffered a shoulder injury last weekend that caused concern but says there’s “no question” he plays. That’s not the issue. I want to know how effective he’ll be. He’s the key to a rapidly improving Seattle defense. This will be close, but give me Seattle in a squeeze.

Something to consider: While pre-game attention is focused on how Seattle defends defensive tackle Aaron Donald – and rightly so – what does it do with Rams' linebacker Leonard Floyd? In two games this season vs. the Seahawks, he has five sacks and a fumble recovery.

TAMPA BAY (11-5) @ WASHINGTON (7-9), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. (EST)

The line: Bucs by 8

The weather: Partly cloudy, high of 45

The story: Let’s make this simple: It’s Tom Brady vs. the league’s No. 2-ranked defense. Period. If the WFT can frazzle Brady and force him into atypical mistakes, maybe Washington has a chance. After all, at 7-9 it’s the third team with a losing record to reach the playoffs, and the two others (2010 Seattle Seahawks and 2014 Carolina Panthers) each won wild-card games. But Brady doesn’t make mistakes on the road, and you can look it up. He hasn’t thrown an interception in his last seven road games. That, plus a lineup that features an abundance of talent, will be too much for Washington. Bottom line: Even if the WFT plays its best defensive game of the season, where are the points coming from? Alex Smith is questionable with a calf injury, which means backup Taylor Heinicke could start. In fact, he took most of the snaps at this week’s practices. But let’s be honest, people: I don’t know that it matters who starts. Neither of these guys is outgunning Brady.

Something to consider: Tampa Bay is 1-3 in Prime Time games this season. Its lone win was vs. the N.Y. Giants.

CHICAGO (8-8) @ NEW ORLEANS (12-4), Sunday, 4:40 p.m. (EST)

The line: Saints by 10

The weather: Dome

The story: Michael Thomas is back at the Saints’ practice. Drew Brees is feeling better. The Saints are home vs. an opponent that lost as many as it won, could be without star linebacker Roquan Smith (elbow) and isn’t really sold on its quarterback. What are we missing here? Nothing. I know, Saints’ star Alvin Kamara is iffy because he hasn’t been cleared to return from COVID isolation. But, Kamara or no Kamara, the Saints should have no trouble moving to the next round.

Something to consider: Over the past six games, the Bears’ David Montgomery averages 99.7 yards rushing a game and 5.15 yards per carry.

CLEVELAND (11-5) @ PITTSBURGH (12-4), Sunday, 8:15 p.m. (EST)

The weather: Steelers by 6

The line: Partly cloudy, high of 41

The story: Cleveland held off the Steelers last week to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002 … when it met the Steelers in the playoffs at Heinz Field. One difference: That team wasn’t playing two opponents. This one is. The Steelers and the pandemic. The past two weeks the Browns' building has been closed off and on because of COVID. Two weeks ago, they played without their four top receivers. Last weekend they were missing assistant coaches. Now it’s Coach Kevin Stefanski who’s the latest to test positive for COVID. He won’t make it to the game, but special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will. He’s the Browns’ interim coach and good luck. At last count, there were six coaches and nine players on COVID isolation. Yeah, I know, the Steelers lost four of their last five to limp into January, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s injured knee is a bigger concern than anyone admits. But they rested starters last week, Big Ben is 15-0 vs. Cleveland at home, coach Mike Tomlin, isn’t sidelined by coronavirus and Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw a ball in practice until Friday. Hard not to like the Steelers here.

Something to consider: This is the third time the Steelers will have met an opponent in the same season, and Pittsburgh is 10-1 in those games – including twice vs. the Browns (1994 and 2002).

OUR BEST BETS

(All picks are made vs. the spread only)

CLARK JUDGE – Buffalo (--6-1/2). The Bills have Josh Allen. The Colts don’t (season record: 7-10).

RON BORGES – Seattle (--3). I’ll put the kids’ college funds on Seattle laying 3 because I trust Russell Wilson with their futures more than I do Jared Goff (season record: 13-4).

RICK GOSSELIN – Tampa Bay (--8). It’s all about Tom Brady (season record: 10-7).

FIVE GUYS TO WATCH

1. BEN ROETHLISBERGER, QB, Pittsburgh. The guy is 15-0 vs. Cleveland at home. With another victory, he ties Peyton Manning, John Elway and Terry Bradshaw for the third-most playoff wins by a quarterback (14). Only Tom Brady (30) and Joe Montana (16) have more.

2. ANTONIO BROWN, WR, Tampa Bay. He has 75 or more yards in each of his last six playoff games. With another 75-yard output, he sets the league record at seven consecutive games.

3. BAKER MAYFIELD, QB, Cleveland. With a victory he becomes the first quarterback chosen with the No. 1 draft pick to win his first playoff start since Alex Smith did it in 2011.

4. RUSSELL WILSON, QB, Seattle. He has 18 TDs (16 pass, two rushing) and three interceptions in nine career home games vs. the Rams.

5. AARON DONALD, DT, L.A. Rams. He has 13 sacks and 20 tackles for losses in 14 career games vs. Seattle.

THE WEEKEND OMG

Beware, Tennessee: History is not kind to teams with 2,000-yard rushers. There have been eight of them, including the Titans’ Derrick Henry this year, and all but one (Terrell Davis, 1998) failed to win their playoff openers that season. Of the six others, two didn’t reach the playoffs -- O.J. Simpson (1973) and Chris Johnson (2009) – while Eric Dickerson (1984), Barry Sanders (1997), Jamaal Lewis (2003) and Adrian Peterson (2012) lost their playoff openers.

THE WEEKEND OMG II

The Steelers are one of 12 teams in the Super Bowl era to start the season 11-0. Of the 11 others, all but two advanced to Super Bowls. Only the 2011 Green Bay Packers and the 2005 Indianapolis Colts did not, each losing in the divisional round.

THE WEEKEND OMG III

Road teams the past two seasons won six of eight wild-card playoff games. Dating back to the 2017 playoffs, road teams are 8-4 in wild-card contests.

THEY SAID IT

“I’m not going to apologize for saying, ‘I want Tom (Brady).” -- Washington DE Chase Young.

“You better watch what you wish for.” – Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.

“I looked at something today, and it was pretty crazy that everybody said the Bills were going to win. Everybody is counting us out. So we can just go in there and be us.” – Indianapolis LB Darius Leonard.

“I feel personally that it should be like big on big.” – Rams’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey on covering DK Metcalf.

“We’ve got all the pieces to the puzzle.” – Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald on playoff chances.

FIVE NUMBERS THAT MATTER

1 – TD pass needed by Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski to become the all-time leaders in touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver pairing. Brady and Gronk are tied with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice at 12.

4 -- Times that Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh won this season after trailing by 10 or more points. The three led the league in that department. Pittsburgh and Kansas City led the league with four wins each after trailing at the half.

17 -- T.J. Watt forced fumbles since 2017, the most in the NFL during that time. He’s also the only active player to have 13 or more sacks in each of the past three seasons.

73 – Consecutive games in which Pittsburgh has a sack, an NFL record.

150 – Yards needed by Tennessee running back Derrick Henry to tie Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis for most games (4) with 150 or more yards rushing in playoff games.

TEN THINGS YOU PROBABLY SHOULD REMEMBER

1. There are seven teams in this year’s playoffs that weren’t there a year ago: Indianapolis, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Washington, the L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Since 1990, at least four teams each year qualified for the playoffs after missing the postseason the previous season.

2. Winners of wild-card round games have won the Super Bowl nine times.

3. Five teams averaged 30 or more points this season, and four play this weekend. They are Buffalo (31.3), Tampa Bay (30.8), Tennessee (30.7) and New Orleans (30.1). The fifth is the Green Bay Packers (31.8). There have never been five teams averaging 30 or more points in NFL history.

4. The Baltimore-Tennessee game marks the first time that teams have met in consecutive postseasons since Carolina played Arizona and Seattle in the 2014-15 playoffs.

5. Only two teams were unbeaten in their divisions this season: Buffalo and New Orleans. Each was 6-0.

6. The Steelers forced multiple turnovers in 11 games this season, most in the NFL.

7. Pittsburgh allowed the fewest sacks this season (14) and had one five-game span where it surrendered none.

8. Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill had 25 TDs (22 pass, 3 rush), two interceptions and a 118.5 passer rating in eight home games this season.

9. The Tennessee-Baltimore game features the top two rushing teams in the NFL. Baltimore led the league with an average 191.9, while the Titans were second at 168.1. The two teams each scored 20 or more rushing TDs in each of the past two seasons, while averaging at least 4.99 yards per attempt. Only the 1953-54 San Francisco 49ers accomplished that.

10. In five of the previous eight seasons, the NFC West represented the conference in the Super Bowl.