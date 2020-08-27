Marshall, Banks latest edition to HOF's "great abyss." Is Cornelius Bennett next?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s “great abyss,’’ otherwise known as the Senior pool, got unfathomably deeper this year with the addition of two of the 1980s’ greatest linebackers, Wilbur Marshall and Carl Banks. How does this keep happening to superior football players?

Marshall was as complete a linebacker as the game has ever seen, starting at both inside and outside linebacker for one of the best defenses in NFL history, the 1985 Chicago Bears. Marshall was an All-Pro three times, once at weakside linebacker in Chicago and twice at strongside linebacker in Washington. He was the 1992 NFC Defensive Player of the Year and a mainstay on nine top 10 rated defenses in a 12-year career that saw him start for two Super Bowl champions.

Yet not even once was Marshall a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Not once did the 48-person selection committee have the opportunity to debate his worthiness for a bust in Canton, perhaps because his versatility worked against him.

Marshall was not merely a pass rusher, or simply a run stuffer, or only a strongside backer defeating tight ends. He was instead, at various times, all those things. Because of that versatility his career numbers of 45 sacks, 23 interceptions, 24 forced fumbles and 16 fumble recoveries seem to have allowed the voters to ignore him, perhaps because some missed the point. What those numbers speak to is that he could play every linebacking position with superior ability.

That Marshall went 20 years without once being a Hall of Fame finalist speaks to a central weakness in the Hall’s process. It simply does not circulate enough names through the final screening because too often the same players come back year after year after year while equally deserving players wait outside the door for an opportunity that never knocks.

Banks is another example of what can happen. He, too, has never been a Hall finalist yet was named to the 1980s All-Decade team at strong side linebacker, a position not designed to produce sacks. It is designed instead to control tight ends, stuff the running game and funnel opponents toward the inside, which Banks did so well that his Hall of Fame coach, Bill Parcells, said, “He was dominant against tight ends and a strong side run tone-setter. He was a very key player for us.’’

“For us,’’ means for Parcells’ two Super Bowl winning New York Giants teams. Banks’ versatility is shown by two statistics: 35 passes defended and 40 sacks. When called upon he could get to the quarterback. When given other jobs, as Parcells put it, “He was a great disruptor of routes.’’

Whether Wilbur Marshall or Carl Banks are Hall of Fame worthy is, as it is with most players, subject to debate. And that is the problem. Neither ever got that debate, a debate they certainly earned with their play. Whether they ever will emerge from “the great abyss’’ is highly unlikely. Not because they aren’t deserving but because the odds of any player who slips into the Senior pool ending up as a Hall of Fame finalist are longer than Manute Bol’s inseam.

That pool is crammed to the brim with All-Decade selections, league leading passers, guys once named league MVPs or defensive players of the year. Even men as large as pro football players seem well able to fall through the cracks in Canton. Soon, in fact, two more may face that fate.

Linebackers Clay Matthews and Cornelius Bennett are approaching the end of their 20-year Hall of Fame window of opportunity and seem unfairly destined to suffer the same fate as Marshall and Banks. Matthews played more games than any linebacker in NFL history (278) and started more games too (248). A four-time Pro Bowl selection, he left the Cleveland Browns after 16 seasons as their all-time leading sacker (76 ½). He was still a starting strongside linebacker in Atlanta at the age of 39 and in 1996, his 19 and final season, he became the oldest player to ever record an NFL sack, doing so at the age of 40 years, 282 days. Yet he has languished for 18 years without ever being even a semi-finalist. With two years left before his eligibility expires, his chances of getting into the room to be debated seem slim.

Bennett’s resume is even stronger than Matthews’ but his chances no better of reaching the final 15. Next year will Bennett’s 16 year of eligibility yet despite being a two-time AFC Defensive Player of the Year, a three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowl selection and a 1990s All-Decade player, he has never been a Hall of Fame finalist. Not once in 16 years was Bennett seen as among the 15 best candidates for a bust in Canton despite having started 204 of the 206 games he played on five conference championship teams. That those teams went 0-5 in the Super Bowl is very likely one reason Bennett has been snubbed but if so it’s a poor reason because Hall of Famers should be chosen by their production not their ring collection.

If you like disruptive production in a linebacker, Cornelius Bennett supplied it. When he retired his 31 forced fumbles ranked 23 all-time and his 27 fumble recoveries ranked third behind only Jim Marshall and Ricky Jackson. Over two decades later he is still 4 all-time in fumble recoveries. Bennett also had 71 ½ sacks and 1,190 career tackles, which ranks 34 all-time.

None of those accomplishments have yet been enough for him to even get into the room to be debated despite the fact his Hall of Fame coach, Marv Levy, says, “He created havoc.’’

Perhaps Cornelius Bennett and Clay Matthews may yet get their day to be debated but the sad addition this year of Wilbur Marshall and Carl Banks into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s “great abyss’’ makes it seem they are destined to become what none of the four of them ever should have been – forgotten.