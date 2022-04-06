Quarterback is a position of hope.

If an NFL team owns a franchise quarterback, it owns championship aspirations. If it doesn’t have one, there are no such aspirations.

It’s why the Cleveland Browns were willing to trade three first-round draft picks this offseason for DeShaun Watson. It’s why the Denver Broncos were willing to trade two first-round picks, two second-rounders and three players for Russell Watson. It’s why the Packers are willing to invest $150 million over the next three seasons to keep Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Those franchise quarterbacks are hard to find…and they are costly. Which is why the NFL draft is the league’s annual day of hope. You can find franchise quarterbacks there at an affordable price. You covet the chance to draft the best quarterback in college football – a John Elway, Troy Aikman or Peyton Manning... The higher your pick, the better your chances. Draft him and your fan base has hope.

But history tells us there are no guarantees the best quarterback in college football can work the same magic on Sundays that he did on Saturdays.

There have been 55 drafts since the merger of the AFL and NFL in 1967. In 26 of those drafts a quarterback was taken with the first overall pick. Sometimes the first quarterback in a draft went on the third pick…or the sixth pick…or the 17th pick. A few times the first quarterback didn’t go until the second round – and once he didn’t even go until the third round. That was in 1988 when the Phoenix Cardinals took Tom Tupa with the 68th overall pick. He wound up starting only 13 NFL games at quarterback and finally went to the Pro Bowl in his 11th season as a punter.

The top three quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft are Kenny Pickett of Pitt, Malik Willis of Liberty and Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati. Barring a trade, none will go on the first overall pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars have that pick and already have a quarterback with franchise potential in Trevor Lawrence, the first overall selection of the 2021 draft.

So who’s the first quarterback to go and when does he go? The Detroit Lions have the second pick and could use a quarterback. Bert Jones went on the second overall pick of the 1973 draft to Baltimore and became an NFL MVP for the Colts. But Mitch Trubisky also was the first quarterback and the second pick overall in the 2017 draft. He will enter his sixth NFL season in 2022 with his third team.

The Houston Texans could be in the market for a quarterback with the third overall choice. Matt Ryan was the first quarterback and third overall pick by Atlanta in the 2008 draft. He became an NFL MVP for the Falcons. But Blake Bortles also was the first quarterback taken with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft. He will enter his eighth NFL season in 2022 with his sixth team.

The Carolina Panthers could be in the market for a quarterback with the sixth pick. Richard Todd was the first quarterback and sixth overall pick of the 1976 draft who wound up starting eight seasons for the New York Jets. But Rich Campbell was the first quarterback taken and the sixth overall choice by the Green Bay Packers in the 1981 draft. He never started a game and was out of the NFL after four seasons.

The bottom line – there are no guarantees that the first quarterback taken in any NFL draft can or will turn a franchise around.

Of the 55 quarterbacks to go first in those 55 NFL drafts, less than half of them (26) went to a Pro Bowl. Only 17 of them took their teams to a conference championship game. Only 14 took their teams to a Super Bowl and only eight delivered a Lombardi Trophy. Only three of those eight won that championship for their drafting teams – Terry Bradshaw, Aikman and Peyton Manning. Only five became NFL MVPs – Bradshaw, Jones, Elway, Peyton Manning and Cam Newton – and only four now have busts in Canton – Bradshaw, Elway, Aikman and Manning.

But hope will once again spring eternal this month.