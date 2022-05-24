No matter what NFL discovers, Dan Snyder will not be asked to leave the ownership fraternity. Why? Discovery.

One word explains why irked NFL owners will not make a Don Corleone type move to eliminate Washington Commanders’ owner Daniel Snyder from their NFL fraternity. That word is “discovery.”

For months there has been growing speculation that Snyder’s 31 fellow owners might go to the mattresses on him because of the constant drumbeat that his organization is run by the pro football equivalent of Fredo Corleone (“I’m smart! And I want respect!”), the dim-witted son of the Don in the Godfather films who unwisely tried to set up a hit on his own brother and lived to die for it.

In a sense, if all the flying rumors and accusations are true, Snyder may have tried the financial version of that by allegedly shortchanging his partners on what was supposed to be shared revenue. Jason Friedman, the Commanders’ former executive vice-president of sales, recently accused Snyder of keeping two sets of books, one accounting for sales shared with visiting NFL teams and the other noting the real income. Suffice it to say the latter number was allegedly larger than the former.

In both the NFL and the Mafia the only thing worse than dishonestly withholding shared revenue with your partners is ratting one of them out. With the House Oversight and Reform Committee, the Federal Trade Commission and not one but TWO independent investigations into Snyder’s organization ordered by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell breathing down Snyder’s neck it is logical to speculate his partners may be running out of patience with him. When that happened with Don Corleone’s partners somebody got whacked. The same, some have suggested, might soon happen to Snyder.

It has been speculated that the reason the NFL’s initial independent investigator, attorney Beth Wilkerson, was not allowed to write a report on her 10-month probe of accusations of workplace misconduct and a toxic work environment in Washington was for fear she would recommend the league use its powers to force Snyder to sell. A paper trail in such a case would not be what the NFL was looking for.

Why?

Discovery.

The second investigation, into alleged financial impropriates and irregularities, is not being run by Wilkerson. She was replaced by Mary Jo White, a former Federal prosecutor and head of the Securities and Exchange Commission., for reasons known only to the NFL. White has yet to release any findings from her investigation but she does have a 105-page letter sent from the House Committee to the Federal Trade Commission outlining the allegations against Snyder.

Judging by its long history of missteps when it comes to policing sexual misconduct in the workplace (and out for that matter) it should come as no surprise that the NFL “investigated” Snyder’s organization and after not writing a final report fined him $10 million (which is the equivalent of you being fined $100) and forced him to temporarily turn over daily control of the team to… taaa daaa … his wife.

That his fellow owners merely shrugged their shoulders about those kind of charges should come as no surprise. But shorting them on their cash? For the billionaires who own NFL franchises, there is no greater sin.

USA Today reported that Snyder’s 31 angry and embarrassed partners have begun counting votes to see if they have the necessary 24 to expel him for his alleged actions, effectively forcing him to sell. While that may be true it ain’t going to happen because if they try that the always churlish Snyder will sue them, which brings back to discovery.

Discovery, by one definition, is the essence of finding out things about Snyder’s operation. But discovery is also a legal term by which each side in a lawsuit can question the other pre-trial seeking any and all information that helps make their case. If the reasons used to expel Snyder are a toxic work environment or financial malfeasance those other owners open themselves up to unbridled questioning about their franchises’ own actions and potential misdeeds. You can bet there are more than a few skeletons in those closets as well.

Does Jerry Jones really want to have to explain why he paid a former cheerleader $2.4 million to settle a case she brought involving one of his executives?

Does Jim Irsay really want to go in depth into the depth of his drug and alcohol problems and how they might have affected the operations of his franchise?

Does Stan Kronke, who owns the Rams, really want to be forced under oath to explain exactly how he ended up with the rights to Los Angeles when he was trying to escape from St. Louis?

And, oh by the way, isn’t Raiders’ owner Mark Davis now facing many of the same kind of accusations of operating a hostile work environment that demeaned women and troubled some of his former executives?

Do any of the men who own NFL teams really want to open up their own franchises to probing under oath by Snyder’s attorneys about any and all accusations made by disgruntled former employees of problems similar to those Snyder has been charged with?

And, lastly, just how deeply into their financial dealings do Snyder’s 31 partners really want his lawyers to delve just to force out a guy apparently incapable of building a competitive football team?

While Daniel Snyder’s partners may be sick of the drama emanating from the many charges now being leveled at him from former employees and surely would not be happy to learn if it was true that he beat them out of some cash with suspect bookkeeping, those discoveries ultimately would pale in importance to the kind of discovery they want no part of. It’s the kind that comes with an anti-trust suit that Snyder would likely file against them if they try to force him out of their monopolistic football league.

Sick of Daniel Snyder? Surely many of his NFL partners are. Sick enough to face his lawyers’ questions about their own business practices and workplace environments?

Don’t count on getting 24 votes for that.