All the great NFL players weren’t first-round draft picks out of the Big Ten and the SEC.

You can find some from the Mountain West and Mid-American Conference. You can find others from the SWAC and the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference.

There’s a scouting axiom in the NFL – if you can play, they will find you.

That’s what Sam Roberts is counting on.

Roberts was the winner of the 2021 Cliff Harris Award as the best small-college defensive player in the nation. He also was the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year as a tackle for Northwest Missouri State, an NCAA Division II power that finished 11-2 last season with a No. 4 national ranking. He collected 61 tackles, including 18 for loss with 6 ½ sacks.

Roberts was invited to the Hula Bowl, where he measured 6-4 ½ and 287 pounds and competed against big-school blockers from the likes of Florida, Florida State, Miami and Michigan State. His showing there earned him a late invitation to the East-West Shrine Game where he competed against blockers from Arkansas, Baylor, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech.

But Roberts wasn’t invited to the Senior Bowl, the all-star game that showcases the top graduating seniors. And he wasn’t one of the 324 players invited to the annual NFL scouting combine.

But Shannon Sharpe wasn’t invited to the Senior Bowl, either. Great small-school players are sometimes overlooked. Sharpe was an All-America wide receiver at Savannah State who became a Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end with the Denver Broncos.

Robert Mathis wasn’t invited to the NFL combine, either. He was a four-year starter at Alabama A&M who set an NCAA Division II record with 20 sacks in his senior season. He went on to collect another 125 sacks for the Indianapolis Colts and set an NFL record with 52 forced fumbles. He’s now on the ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And Roberts has no better role model than Cliff Harris.

Harris accepted his only scholarship offer out of high school from Ouachita Baptist. His first-team All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference honors as a senior didn’t impress the NFL, which drafted 442 players in 1970. Harris was not one of them, so he signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys.

Harris was one of 100 undrafted free agents invited to training camp by the Cowboys that summer but survived every cut to become a surprise opening-day starter for the defending Capital Division champions. He went on to play in six Pro Bowls and five Super Bowls on his way to first-team NFL all-decade acclaim. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

“Cliff told me don’t worry about where you come from,” Roberts said. “He told me if you can play football, you can play anywhere.”

Of the previous seven Cliff Harris Award winners, five were invited to the NFL combine and four were drafted. Five have played in the NFL.

Kyle Dugger, the 2019 winner, became a second-round draft pick of New England and has started 20 games for the Patriots in his three NFL seasons. A safety from Lenoir-Rhyne, Dugger has intercepted four passes. Pierre Desir was the first Harris Award winner in 2013. A cornerback from Lindenwood, Desir became a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and just finished his eighth NFL season. He has started 46 games with 10 career interceptions.

NFL talent evaluators know the way to Northwest Missouri State. The Bearcats have had six players drafted by the NFL with cornerback Brandon Dixon the most recent in 2014 in the sixth round by the New York Jets. Defensive end Dave Tollefson enjoyed the longest NFL career of the Bearcats’ alums at six seasons (2007-12) and offensive tackle Seth Wand started the most games. A third-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2003, Wand earned 18 starts over five seasons.

NFL talent evaluators also are familiar with Roberts’ Waynesburg (Mo.) High School. Defensive tackle C.J. Mosley, tight end Gijon Robinson and linebacker L.J. Fort all graduated from Waynesburg to play in the NFL. Mosley was a sixth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2005. Robinson signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2007 and Fort signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2012. Mosley played 11 NFL seasons, Fort eight and Robinson three.

Roberts was a force up front last season on a defense that allowed the second fewest points, fourth fewest yards and fourth fewest rushing yards in Division II. In his career, he collected 166 tackles, including 42 for loss with 17 ½ sacks. He also blocked four kicks and intercepted a pass.

Roberts has bulked up to 300 pounds since leaving Northwest Missouri State and plans to participate at the University of Missouri pro day on March 26.

Will the NFL find Sam Roberts?