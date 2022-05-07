Historians' Draft: Wistert Leads Run of Pre-'60s' Seniors Into Second Round

When the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 10 seniors for the Centennial Class of 2020, there was an immediate blowback from historians. They believed it paid insufficient attention to those they thought the class was designed to honor – namely, pre-1960 candidates.

They had a point. Only four of the 10 inductees played the greater parts of their careers prior to 1960.

So I decided to give five historians a chance to take the next step. I asked them to name the best and brightest of those left behind in a Talk-of- Fame-Network draft of eligible seniors. Predictably, they reached for players the Centennial Class did not, with seven of the first 10 picks from the pre-60s’ era, including four of five in Friday’s second round.

"Historians," said participant John Turney of Pro Football Journal, "tried to emphasize players who were honored previously by All-Pro, All-NFL, All-AFL and All-AAFC votes, which is a measure that stands the test of time."

Now, full disclosure: This has NOTHING to do with the Hall of Fame and its process, but it could give us an idea of who may be next. In fact, the first pick of the second round and sixth overall – former Philadelphia star and Centennial Class finalist Al Wistert – is widely considered a favorite to be one of the Hall’s nine finalists the next three voting cycles.

Except he was a favorite to make the Centennial Class, too, and he didn’t.

Wistert’s pick defined the second round, with four of the five choices offensive linemen. Only wide receiver Del Shofner, the ninth overall choice, broke the continuum. Shofner was the only modern-era (defined as 1960 and beyond) choice of that round, too. He joined the first overall selection, Chuck Howley, and Randy Gradishar, the third, as the only modern-era choices of the first two rounds.

In fact, it wasn’t until the third round that they had company when we finally heard from the AFL. Buffalo defensive lineman Tom Sestak was the first pick off the board at the top of the round with the 11th overall choice. It was also the round where we gained a modern-era running back, with Chris Willis choosing Roger Craig with the 14th overall pick.

Upsets? There were at least two. Andy Piascik took defensive lineman Michael Dean Perry at the 12th spot, which was the first stunner. Perry has never been a Hall-of-Fame finalist or semifinalist. Then Ken Crippen ended the evening by selecting Buffalo special-teams standout Steve Tasker with the 15th choice.

Nothing stunning about that. But it is mildly surprising. While Tasker has been a Hall semifinalist nine times, he never moved forward. Furthermore, only three specialists have been enshrined in Canton – two kickers (Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen) and one punter (Ray Guy).

Enough of the observations. Let’s go to the board …

ROUND TWO

6. OT/DT/G AL WISTERT (Jeff Miller) Philadelphia/Pittsburgh Steagles 1943; Philadelphia Eagles 1944-51. “He was an All-Pro selection eight of his nine pro seasons, including six first-team nods. He was the anchor for the offensive line that paved the way for Eagles championships in 1948-49 and a durable two-way player who, it was said, never came off the field. He is also a member of the 1940s’ all-decade team.”

7. G Jim Ray Smith (Andy Piascik), 1956-62 Cleveland Browns; 1963-64 Dallas Cowboys. “After the start of his pro career was delayed several years by military service, he made all-conference in his first full NFL season. He was the best offensive guard of his time, earning first-team All-Pro honors five straight years (1958-62) and first-team all-conference honors in six straight seasons (1957-62). He had a rare combination of speed, strength and agility and regularly dominated the best defensive tackles of that era, including Ernie Stautner, Eugene Lipscomb, Dick Modzelewski and Leo Nomellini. Smith’s speed was regularly on display while leading Jim Brown and Bobby Mitchell on the famed Cleveland sweep, and the Browns led the NFL in numerous rushing categories during his career.”

8. G/LB/C Ox Emerson (John Turney), 1931-37 Portsmouth Spartans/Detroit Lions; 1938 Brooklyn Dodgers. “A six-time All-Pro, he blocked for Dutch Clark, was a two-way player and a 1930s’ all-decade choice. He helped Detroit to the 1935 NFL championship and, one year later, was a key member of the Lions’ team that set an NFL rushing record that stood until the 1972 Miami Dolphins broke it.”

9. WR Del Shofner (Chris Willis), 1957-60 L.A. Rams; 1961-67 N.Y. Giants. “Well-known for his speed and deep-threat abilities, he averaged 18.5 yards per catch. Only four other Hall-of-Fame receivers averaged more – Paul Warfield, Bob Hayes, Lance Alworth and Don Maynard. He was named first –team All-Pro five times, was chosen to five Pro Bowls and the 1960s’ all-decade team and was the first receiver to have three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He also helped the New York Giants win three consecutive division titles (1961-63).”

10. OT/DT Lou Rymkus (Ken Crippen), 1943 Washington Redskins; 1946-52 Cleveland Browns. “An excellent tackle for the Cleveland Browns, he helped them dominate the All-American Football Conference and the NFL. Excellent in run blocking and very good in pass protection. He always showed outstanding technique and throughout his career made several all-AAFC and all-AAFC/NFL combined teams. He played in a championship game all seven years of his career, winning five consecutive titles.”

ROUND THREE

11. DT Tom Sestak (Jeff Miller), Buffalo 1962-68. “He is widely considered the best defensive tackle of his era not yet enshrined. His short peak window places him squarely in the Gale Sayers/Doak Walker realm, but those four years were outstanding – four AFL All-Star games, three first-team All-AFL selections and two AFL championships. In 1964, he had 15-1/2 sacks in a 14-game schedule, and he was part of a defensive unit that went 17 consecutive games without yielding a rushing TD.”

12. DL Michael Dean Perry (Andy Piascik, Cleveland Browns 1988-94; Denver Broncos 1995-97; Kansas City Chiefs 1997.) “He made an immediate splash in 1988 as a rookie on an excellent Cleveland team when he was named to all of the all-rookie teams that year. An incredibly versatile player who lined up at defensive end, defensive tackle and nose guard in his career, Perry was named to six Pro Bowls, including four as a starter. He was a first-team All-Pro five consecutive years (1989-93), including all five years on the prestigious Sporting News teams based on a vote of players, and was second-team All-Pro once. He continued to thrive in the early 1990s despite the Browns’ decline and successfully contended with double-and-triple-team blocking. He earned all-conference honors six times and was named to the Pro Football Researchers Associations’ 1990s’ all-decade team.

13. T Joe Jacoby (John Turney), Washington 1981-93. “He was a three-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and a mainstay of the “Hogs,” Washington’s famed offensive line that led the club to three Super Bowl titles and four NFC championships in 1982-91.

14. RB Roger Craig (Chris Willis), San Francisco 49ers 1983-90; L.A. Raiders 1991; Minnesota Vikings 1992-93. “He started as a fullback, then moved to halfback in Bill Walsh’s “West Coast offense.” Part of three Super Bowl championship teams in San Francisco, he was the first player to have 1,000 yards each rushing and receiving in the same season (1985). Craig went to four Pro Bowls, was named the 1988 NEA MVP, the 1988 Associated Press Player of the Year and was chosen to the 1980s’ all-decade second team, behind Walter Payton, Eric Dickerson and John Riggins. He was also the first player to score three touchdowns in a Super Bowl and retired with the most receptions for a running back.”

15. WR/Special Teams Steve Tasker (Ken Crippen), Houston Oilers 1985-86, Buffalo 1986=97. “Primarily a special-teams player, he was credited with 204 special-teams tackles and seven blocked punts. Over his 13-year career, Tasker earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl and in 1993 was voted the game’s MVP.”

(Participants: John Turney, editor Pro Football Journal; Ken Crippen, founder and lead instructor of The Football Learning Academy, Chris Willis, author and football researcher, NFL Films; Andy Piascik, author and chairman of Pro Football Researchers Association’s Hall of Very Good committee; and Jeff Miller, Pro Football Researchers Association and author).

(SATURDAY – Rounds 4-7).