State Your Case: Les Bingaman has one BIG HOF case to make for himself.

Ron Borges

Even in a big man’s game, Les Bingaman was a BIG man. But he was more than that. He was, for more than half his career, the best middle guard in the NFL.

Drafted in 1948 in the third round by the Detroit Lions at a time when that made him the 15th player selected because only two were drafted in the entire second round, Bingaman was a dominating interior lineman on Detroit’s NFL championship teams in 1952 and 1953 and was considered to be the biggest man ever to play football at the time of his retirement in 1954.

By then Bingaman had been named first team All-Pro at middle guard four straight years (1951-1954), went to two Pro Bowls and was an all but immoveable object in the middle of one of the most dominating defenses of its time.

Size was always a topic when it came to Bingaman and one day Lions’ head coach Buddy Parker began debating the point with assistant Buster Ramsey after they’d seen a bench collapse under Bingaman’s weight while he was tying his spikes.

Parker argued he weighed closer to 400 pounds than 300 pounds but to settle the dispute he had to convince Bingaman to drive to a local grain company in Ypsilanti, Michigan because there was no scale at the Lions’ facility (or in Bingaman’s bathroom) to accurately weigh him.

Bingaman agreed and when the arrow finally stopped rising on the grain elevator’s scale he had topped out at 349 ½ pounds, costing his coach the bet by a half pound.

Bingaman played in 78 games during his seven-year career, retiring at the age of 28 following a 56-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the 1954 NFL championship game. Bingaman had been named first-team All-Pro for the fourth straight time that season but claimed it was becoming too difficult to get into playing shape. Considering his mass, one might wonder what that entailed.

Ever a Lion loyalist, Bingaman opened a bar in Detroit after retirement and testified in a 1957 drunk driving case involving his former teammate, Lions’ quarterback Bobby Layne. Bingaman admitted to having served Layne “six or seven’’ Scotch and waters but insisted Layne was “very capable of driving’’ in part because the Scotch he served “had practically no alcoholic proof.’’ His testimony helped Layne’s case enough that he was found not guilty but it didn’t help his business much after noted Detroit columnist named Doc Greene wrote “Greater love hath no man than he should ruin his business for a friend.’’

Bingaman returned to the NFL in 1960, replacing Ramsey as the Lions’ defensive line coach. Soon the group under his tutelage would become known as “The Fearsome Foursome’’ of Alex Karras, Roger Brown, Darris McCord and Sam Williams.

He was fired four years later and moved on to work as a scout for the Miami Dolphins for a year before becoming an assistant coach there under George Wilson.

Bingaman turned down a chance to return to Detroit to coach under his former teammate Joe Schmidt and remained in Miami until suffering a heart attack on the sidelines on Dec. 7, 1969. Bingaman had no pulse for three minutes but was revived by a shot of adrenaline directly into his heart. When Don Shula took over in Miami in 1970 he offered Bingaman a job as a special assistant and scout, positions he held until he died in his sleep from another heart attack in 1970 at the age of 44.

The biggest player of his day, Les Bingaman was a dominating interior defensive lineman on teams that won championships. The shortness of his career cannot erase the fact that four times in seven years he was named first team All-Pro. That may not be seen as Hall of Fame worthy but it certainly seems like a question worth debating.

