State Your Case: Mark Clayton still waiting in the end zone for a HOF call.

Mark Clayton and Dan Marino formed one of the most prolific passing combinations in NFL history, yet only half of that dynamic duo has ever been even considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It seems that Hall-of-Fame voters have done the same thing with Clayton that NFL teams did back in 1983 when all of them passed on him until Don Shula drafted him on the 8th round as an NFL afterthought.

Clayton didn’t stay one for long.

At least he didn’t until he became Hall-of-Fame eligible in 1998. Only then did he again seem to inexplicably fade away despite a resume packed with production.

In between those two mistakes, Clayton was for a decade one of the most feared receivers in pro football alongside his Miami running mate, Mark Duper. The Marks Brothers had much to do with Marino’s record-breaking numbers, but these days, it seems, Hall-of-Fame voters have forgotten somebody had to get open and catch all those passes. The most prolific of them was Clayton.

After a rookie season spent mostly learning on the bench while catching six passes and never starting a game, Clayton exploded onto the scene in 1984, leading the NFL with 18 touchdown catches and hauling in 73 passes from Marino for 1,389 yards. It would be the beginning of a beautiful relationship that lasted 10 years and tore apart NFL secondaries in the process.

That 1984 season Marino threw for a then-record 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns. Over 25 percent of those yards came from Clayton, as did 37.5 percent of Marino’s touchdown throws that season. It would be the first of five Pro Bowl years for Clayton and the first of three All-Pro designations.

At one point Marino-to-Clayton was the most prolific tandem in NFL history, and 27 years after retirement his 84 career touchdown receptions remains 18th on the NFL’s all-time list. Those 84 scores also represent 20 percent of the 420 touchdown passes Marino threw in his career, making Clayton by far Marino’s most favorite scoring target.

Marino was drafted the same year as Clayton but with far more fanfare as the team’s No. 1 pick. But it was Clayton’s emergence in their second season that played a major role in what Marino and the Dolphins would accomplish in the years Clayton remained in Miami before leaving for one final season in Green Bay.

Five times Clayton would have over 1,000 reception yards. Twice he would lead the NFL in scoring catches. By the time his career was over following the 1993 season (his sole one played outside of Miami) Clayton was Miami’s all-time leader in touchdown catches and receiving yards.

Those are marks Clayton still holds to this day.

And that does not include the final “catch’’ of his career, a slinking pass pattern run through a Hall-of-Fame induction crowd in Canton in 2005 when Marino celebrated his own selection to the Hall of Fame with “one last pass to Clayton.’’ They connected, as usual.

Clayton’s 8,643 receiving yards and 550 receptions may pale in comparison to the explosion of numbers in recent years as rules changes completely altered the sport and the passing game, but the number that means the most – touchdowns scored – does not. Even now, nearly three decades after his retirement Mark Clayton still stands 18th all-time in getting into the end zone.

Whether that’s enough to one day get him into the Hall of Fame seems unlikely now that he’s passed into the great abyss of the senior pool, but Mark Clayton is a receiver who not only left a mark in the NFL but played a major role in helping Dan Marino make his. Shouldn’t that at least get him an audience in front of the Hall-of-Fame selection committee?

The answer to that is easy. Yes, it should.