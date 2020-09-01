SI.com
State Your Case: Dick Bass could "scoot."

Ron Borges

The New York Yankees weren’t the only team to once a highly productive player called “Scooter’’ in their lineup. So, too, did the Los Angeles Rams of the 1960s when Dick Bass was scooting around their backfield as one of the most productive runners in the NFL.

“The Scooter’’ was the second player drafted in 1959 after a phenomenal college career at College of the Pacific. There Bass led the nation in rushing in his senior season with 1,361 yards, four years after he’d scored a remarkable 37 touchdowns as a senior at Vallejo High School in California on a state championship team that averaged 54 points a game.

Things didn’t change much for Bass once he got settled in the Rams’ backfield. He became the first Ram running back to rush for over 1,000 yards when he piled up 1,033 in 1962 to finish third in the NFL in rushing behind future Hall of Famers Jim Taylor and John Henry Johnson.

Bass would lead the Rams in rushing four times during his nine year career (his 10 and final season in 1969 consisted of only one game before injuries laid him low for good). He finished third in the league in rushing a second time in 1966 when he piled up 1,090 yards, again finishing behind two future Hall of Famers, Gale Sayers and Leroy Kelly.

Having gutted and limped his way through two injury-plagued seasons in 1964 and 1965, Bass was chosen as Comeback Player of the Year in 1966 and would be named to the Pro Bowl for the third time that season. He was also twice a second team All-Pro selection.

Only 5-foot-9, Bass was an elusive tank of a man, weighing in at 205 powerful pounds. He was quick footed but perhaps best known for a trait once described by rival Bob St. Clair, a massive 49ers’ tackle who himself would be named to the Hall of Fame, with enduring respect for how Bass approached the game.

“Dick was fast and had great moves but he had a hell of a lot of guts,’’ St. Clair once said. “That’s what he had. Guts!’’

When Bass retired in 1969, he had rushed for a Rams’ club record 5,417 yards, averaging nearly 4.5 yards per carry for his career. Bass once described his running style as that of a guy who “can get out of a lot of trouble, escape tackles and get an extra yard or so. That extra yard is the difference between retaining possession of the ball and punting. The big thing is to squirm for that extra yard.’’

Bass did that so quickly early in his career that the Rams’ coaching staff began to notice quarterback Roman Gabriel was having a problem getting Bass the ball on handoffs. At first baffled by the problem with their exchange that was resulting in fumbles, they finally moved Bass two steps deeper into the backfield after realizing he was so quick he was scooting by Gabriel before the quarterback could make a clean handoff.

No wonder they called the guy “Scooter.’’

