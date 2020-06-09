State Your Case: Jim Lee Howell knew how to consistently win games.

No New York Giants’ head coach ever won more consistently than Jim Lee Howell yet his name never comes up for Hall of Fame consideration or even when the debate is over who is the Giants’ greatest head coach. When you win more than two thirds of your games, a league title and reach the championship game three times in four years you’d expect to be a little more than a football footnote but then again, when two of your assistants become more famous than you were what can you expect?

Jim Lee Howell was a championship machine. In an eight-year playing career with the Giants, he appeared in the NFL title game four times between 1937 and 1948 and it might have been more had he not served as a Marine Corps company commander in the Pacific for nearly three years during the height of World War II.

After retiring as a player, Howell became an assistant coach under the legendary Steve Owen and then replaced him in 1954 after Owen retired. Howell never had a losing season during his seven-year tenure, and three years after Owen had gone 3-9 in his final season as head coach Howell’s Giants won the 1956 NFL championship, crushing the Chicago Bears 47-7.

Played on a frozen field, Howell outfitted his team in pearly white sneakers. While the Bears slipped and slid all over the icy tundra at Yankee Stadium, Giants’ rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

Two years later, in 1958, Howell’s Giants returned to the NFL title game, losing in overtime to the Baltimore Colts in what is considered the most important game in NFL history. Because it became the first overtime game ever played, the national television broadcast unexpectedly went into prime time. The game’s drama caused a stir that turned the still struggling NFL into a national obsession. Had the Giants won that day Howell might already have a bust in Canton. Instead that went to his counterpart with the Colts, winning head coach Weeb Ewbank.

Although the Giants lost that day, 23-17, they returned to face the Colts again in the 1959 NFL Championship Game after a 10-2 regular season. But once again they were defeated, this time soundly thrashed 31-16. Despite those championship game disappointments, in his seven years as head coach Howell finished 53-27-4, a winning percentage of .663. That remains the highest winning percentage of any Giants’ head coach with 50 or more games. It is also one of the highest winning percentages in NFL history.

Yet despite all that winning, Howell is best known not for his ability to build successful teams but rather for having the good sense to name future Hall of Fame coaches Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry as his offensive and defensive coordinators after taking over the reins from Owen.

Howell believed in delegating responsibility, allowing Lombardi to design the offense and Landry the freedom to create a new style of defense that put extra emphasis on the abilities of middle linebacker Sam Huff. This led Howell to say jokingly, “I just blow up the footballs and keep order.’’

Whatever he did, Howell did it well enough to win more consistently than any Giants coach before him or since. He also knew when to get out, leaving the sidelines following the 1960 season to become the team’s Director of Player Personnel. He held that title for 20 years before retiring to return to his family cattle farm in Arkansas.

Jim Lee Howell won big in the biggest city in the country. Had he won a little bigger, say one or both of those NFL championship confrontations with the Colts, his place in Canton would already be secured. Maybe it is about time the Hall’s voters take another look at the most consistently successful coach in Giants’ history? They may be surprised what the find.