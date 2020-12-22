State Your Case: Gale Gillingham is the last forgotten Lombardi Packer.

When you think of the Packer Sweep most people don’t think of Gale Gillingham leading it but he may have led Green Bay’s signature play during the Lombardi years as well as any pulling guard in NFL history.

Jerry Kramer, who is most associated with that play, was finally inducted into the Hall of Fame decades after he deserved to go in and now Gilingham seems fated to take over Kramer’s long held spot as the best Packer of the Lombardi Era not enshrined in Canton. While Kramer’s long absence was hard to fathom, Gillingham’s is easier to understand but seemingly no less of an injustice.

Drafted in the first round in 1966, Gillingham replaced Fuzzy Thurston at left guard less than a year later, starting that year in the legendary Ice Bowl win over the Dallas Cowboys on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field as well as in Super Bowl II. That was the beginning of a half decade of dominance at left guard for Gillingham but unfortunately it was the final game of the Lombardi Era and the Packer Dynasty.

Gillingham earn the first of six All-Pro designations the following season, making the Associated Press first-team twice and four other recognized All-Pro teams between 1969 and 1974. Gillingham was selected as the inaugural winner of the Forrest Gregg Award for NFL Offensivce Lineman of the Year in 1970 as well and a year later was named the NFC’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.

He was selected to five Pro Bowls during his 10-year career and might have gone to at least one more had then Green Bay coach Dan Devine inexplicably decided to switch him to defense in 1972.

What made the move odd was that Gillingham was the Packers best offensive lineman at the time and one of the best in pro football. What made it asinine was that in those days NFL teams played six pre-season games yet Devine did not decide to make the switch until AFTER the pre-season had ended, meaning Gillingham started the regular season on defense without having played a snap on defense in his career.

That experiment lasted only two games, as Gillingham blew out his knee in the third game and his season was over. When he returned in 1973, Gillingham was back at left guard and back on the All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams. Gillingham never understood why the move was made and never forgave Devine for making it.

Gillingham was the last member of the Lombardi Era Packers to be actively on a Green Bay roster and by the time he retired he was being coached by Bart Starr, the man who quarterbacked the Super Bowl I and II teams Gillingham played for.

Gillingham made his mark on the game not only with his play but also as an early advocate of year-round weight training. A powerful run blocker, Gillingham was a prototype of the physical and mobile lineman Lombardi used to build the Packers into a dynasty in the 1960s. Gillingham continued that tradition throughout his career but the later teams he played on did not continue Lombardi’s.

Because of that, Gale Gillingham has been all but forgotten outside of Green Bay. Had he come into the NFL a few years earlier and exhibited the same kind of dominance at his position he would very likely be in more than the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, where he was inducted in 1982. Such are the vagaries of life.

The Packer Sweep was all about perfect timing and execution. So was Gale Gillingham. Had he not come along near the tail end of the Lombardi Years he might well have been inducted in Canton long ago. But he did and so he remains a dominating player lost in the dusty pages of NFL history.