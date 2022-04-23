Remembering Daryle Lamonica: Why Winning Should Make Him a Canton Candidate

Quarterback Daryle Lamonica passed away April 14 at the age of 80, and, sadly, his death didn’t produce the attention it deserves. Because Daryle Lamonica was so much better than most people know, and the record book, please.

In 88 regular-season starts with the Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills, he was 66-16-6. Good? No. It's remarkable, a winning percentage of .750.

Hall-of-Famer Bill Parcells once said, “You are what your record says you are.” Lamonica’s record says he was an incomparable winner ... and that’s worthy of something.

We think it’s worthy of a Hall-of-Fame conversation. In fact, I wrote about that very subject in 2018 for our “State Your Case” page, and, though you almost never hear his name mentioned in connection with Canton, his case is as strong today as it was then.

So, in honor of “The Mad Bomber,” the quarterback who led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl, we reprint that article so that those who did not know of Lamonica and his accomplishments before may know about them now.

To access the story, just click on the following link:

https://www.si.com/nfl/talkoffame/state-your-case/state-your-case-why-winning-makes-the-raiders-daryle-lamonica-hof-worthy