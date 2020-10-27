SI.com
Talk Of Fame Network
HomeNFL StoriesState Your CaseHOF InterviewsShow
Search

State Your Case: How good was the Rams' Larry Brooks? The numbers don't lie

Clark Judge

When you think of great defenses of the 1970s you start with the "Steel Curtain" in Pittsburgh, wind your way through "Doomsday II" in Dallas … move on to Miami's "No Name" defense ... then go north to the "Purple People Eaters" of Minnesota … before arriving at Denver’s "Orange Crush."

But there’s almost no mention of the Los Angeles Rams.

That’s not only unfortunate; it’s unfair. Because the Rams ranked among the best NFL defenses in virtually all categories that matter, and they did it with a collection of stars like Hall-of-Famers Jack Youngblood and Merlin Olsen, Fred Dryer, “Hacksaw” Reynolds, Isiah Robertson and Larry Brooks.

Wait a minute. Who?

Larry. Brooks.

He was the team’s star right defensive tackle during the 1970s and was so accomplished that he was named to five consecutive Pro Bowls (1976-80) when they meant something and four All-Pro units – including twice as a first-teamer.

In 1976, for instance, Brooks produced an unofficial 14-1/2 sacks, 74 tackles and 13 tackles for losses in a 14-game season. To appreciate those figures compare them to Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald in 2017 when he was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year for the first time. Like Brooks, Donald played in 14 games that season. Unlike Brooks, he didn’t have 27-1/2 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

He had 17-1/2.

“Larry Brooks,” said historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal, “was someone who was a premier run stopper. He could do that ‘three-point landing’ to perfection – hands to the shoulders and facemask-to-facemask … the ‘butt technique’ that would stop the momentum of any blocker. From there, he’d shed the blocker and make the tackle. In addition, he was a good pass rusher. Not the best but very good.”

Brooks was so good that former broadcaster Tom Brookshier once said Raiders’ Hall-of-Fame guard Gene Upshaw told him “Larry Brooks is the best he ever faced.” Hall-of-Fame guard John Hannah didn’t go that far, but he acknowledged he had a tough time with him … and video of their meeting in 1980 is proof. On one pass rush Brooks tosses Hannah aside, knocking him to the ground to sack quarterback Steve Grogan.

“We howled when we saw those plays on film” Youngblood told Turney. ”The thing is: ‘Brooksie’ did that to a lot of guys.”

The Rams reached the Super Bowl in 1979 but were beaten by Pittsburgh, 31-19. Brooks and Youngblood were first-team All-Pros, with Brooks leading the team’s defensive linemen in tackles that season ... and no surprise there. He led them every year but one during a 1973-80 run.

The one year he missed was 1975 … when he bowed out in mid-season with a knee injury.

“More than a few times,” Brooks told the L.A.Times in 1978, “offensive linemen have come up to me and said, ‘You’re one of the best, man.’ That’s a nice feeling … I mean, it’s great to be patted on the back.”

If you were to project his numbers over a 16-game season, Brooks averaged 80 tackles, nine sacks and seven-and-a-half sacks per year from 1972-81. That would put him in a Hall-of-Fame conversation, especially as a defensive tackle. But like so many seniors we address here, he’s never been a finalist or semifinalist for Canton.

Look, I get it. As I said, he was surrounded … and overshadowed … by pro-football luminaries. He was also on a team that didn’t win a Super Bowl and went to only one in his career. Nevertheless, that doesn’t diminish his accomplishments.

Larry Brooks was an invaluable part of a defense that during his career (1972-81) was among the best in the NFL. It ranked first in fewest yards allowed, second in rushing yards, had the most sacks and allowed the fewest passing yards, the second-fewest points, the second-fewest rushing TDs and the third-best passer rating.

Oh, yeah, it also produced the fifth-most interceptions.

In 1973, the Rams didn't allow an opponent to produce 300 yards in any of 14 regular-season games. Two years later they allowed a league-low 135 points, including 32 over their last six starts. And in 1976 they led the league in rushing defense for the third time in four years.

I think you get the idea. The Rams were an exceptional defense.

Turney makes the argument that Larry Brooks was as important to those Rams as Hall-of-Fame candidate Bryant Young was to the San Francisco 49ers’ defense two decades later. Yet you never hear of him, and you rarely hear of that Rams’ defense.

Too bad. Both deserve more.

Comments

State Your Case

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Judgements VII: Yes, it's as bad as it appears for New England

The Patriots just lost their third straight, and that's a warning for what may lie ahead.

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

The Sunday GPS: How do Steelers slow down Henry-Tannehill express?

Tennessee is unbeaten. So are the Steelers. Something's gotta give Sunday in Nashville.

Clark Judge

Hall-of-Fame GM Ron Wolf: Sterling Sharpe was "a perfect football player"

Former Green Bay receiver Sterling Sharpe has been overlooked by Canton. Hall-of-Fame GM Ron Wolf says that's a mistake.

Clark Judge

by

Plawren2

Amish Rifle disarmed and dismayed

Ryan Fitzpatrick knew he was holding a job for Tua Tagovailoa but he didn't expect to lose it this week.

Ron Borges

by

brian wolf

With little practice in recent weeks, the Tennessee Titans have risen to the top of the NFL power poll

With the first loss suffered by the Green Bay Packers the AFC stormed the top of the NFL rankings this week with the Tennessee Titans leading the charge. Four of the Top 5 teams in this week's poll call the AFC home. Six of the Top 10 teams compete in the AFC.

Rick Gosselin

Dre Bly has 43 career interceptions but little interest from the Hall of Fame

Dre Bly won a championship ring with the Rams and went to the Pro Bowl with both the Rams and Lions. He has 43 interceptions, 55 defensive takeaways but has never even reached the preliminary list for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rick Gosselin

by

brian wolf

Judgements VI: Move over, Russell; Derrick Henry just joined MVP hunt

Tennessee's Derrick Henry is more than a marvelous running back. He's a legitimate MVP candidate.

Clark Judge

by

EchoChamber

The Sunday GPS: Steelers, Big Ben next test for resurgent Browns

Finally, a Cleveland-Pittsburgh game that means something ... and demands watching.

Clark Judge

Why Dungy thinks former Bengals' star "deserves" to be in Canton

Tony Dungy is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now, he'd like to see former Bengals' cornerback Ken Riley join him.

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

NFL failing the biggest Covid-19 test?

The NFL claims its Covid protocols are in place. but are they working?

Ron Borges

by

Plawren2