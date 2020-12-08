State Your Case: Why Michael Dean Perry is worthy of a HOF conversation

There aren’t many football players who have a sandwich named after them, but Michael Dean Perry is one of them.

You can look it up. When Perry played defensive tackle with the Cleveland Browns, he was so good … so dominant … so massive … that McDonald’s had a burger named in his honor. It was called the “MDP,” and it was available only in the Cleveland metro area.

It was also huge. A triple cheeseburger with bacon.

The burger was a hit, and so was Perry. A fan favorite in his seven seasons with Cleveland, Perry was a four-time All-Pro (including twice as a consensus choice), a six-time Pro Bowler and the 1989 AFC Defensive Player of the Year. He also had 61 career sacks and 13 forced fumbles.

Maybe that doesn’t seem like a Hall-of-Fame worthy resume to some of you. But I’d ask you to look at defensive tackles who made six or more Pro Bowls, and tell me how many reached Canton. Better yet, tell Andy Piascik of the Pro Football Researchers Association because he’s the guy I consulted. And he had the answer.

Zero.

There are 13 defensive tackles named to six or more Pro Bowls, starting with Merlin Olsen at 14. All but Perry are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“He was as quick off the ball as anyone,” said league historian John Turney of Pro Football Journal. “In the same category as Sam Adams, Aaron Donald and Alan Page in his takeoff. Just super quick. Plus, he had lots of stuffs – tackles for losses – early, much like Donald.”

I don’t know about you, but if I hear anyone compared to Aaron Donald I pay attention. Donald is a defensive tackle, too, and isn’t just one of the game’s top performers; he’s the best defensive player anywhere, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who could make it a hat trick this season.

Now, let’s be clear: I’m not saying Perry was Aaron Donald. But, according to Pro Football Journal, in Perry's first seven seasons, he averaged 10 stuffs and 7-1/2 sacks per season. Closing down on his seventh pro season, Donald averages nine stuffs and 12-1/2 sacks per year.

All I know is that Michael Dean Perry was good enough to be a leader of a strong Cleveland defense and be named to Pro Football Reference’s 1990’s all-decade team and the Sporting News’ All-Pro first team ... five straight years. Granted, the Associated Press makes the official All-Pro designations, but it tells you that someone recognized Perry as an elite player.

A 1988 second-round draft pick from Clemson University, Perry joined the Browns as a pass-rush specialist, setting up at defensive end in nickel situations and chosen to the NFL’s all-rookie team. Moved to defensive tackle a year later, he spent the rest of his career there – first, in a 3-4 setup playing directly over center; then as a right tackle in a 4-3 -- and it was there that he flourished.

Perry later played in Denver and had one game with Kansas City, but his reputation was established in Cleveland. He plugged the middle so successfully that in his first three years at defensive tackle the Browns’ defense led the AFC in fewest rushing touchdowns allowed. In 1993, they led it in fewest yards per pass attempt. One year later, it was the league’s fewest points. And in 1996, his last season in Cleveland, the Browns again allowed the AFC’s fewest rushing TDs and fewest first downs.

“He had a low build, with good leverage,” said Turney. “He was hard to move.”

Granted, Michael Dean Perry wasn’t the solely responsible for the Browns’ defensive success. But at 6-feet-1, 285 pounds, he was a big reason why the Browns were so effective on one side of the ball.

Perry had an older brother who played the same position, and maybe you heard of him. Defensive tackle William “The Refrigerator” Perry was part of a national championship team at Clemson (1981) and a Super Bowl team in Chicago. In fact, he scored in Super Bowl XX.

Like his younger brother, The Fridge was a local celebrity. But he was more than that. He was a national phenomenon, one of the stars of the Bears’ “Super Bowl Shuffle.”

While he gained more national notoriety, the Fridge was not the player his brother was, Turney said. He had the size and power, and he was a force inside. But he was not as quick off the ball nor as effective as a pass rusher. Nor was he an All-Pro or named to the Pro Bowl.

But guess which Perry is more well known?

Michael Dean Perry is in the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame, the state of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame, but he's never been a Hall-of-Fame finalist or semifinalist. And that’s puzzling.

If nothing else, he deserves to be discussed. Not because he was so good that had a burger named after him but because he was so good … period.