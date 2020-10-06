Two weeks ago, I received an e-mail from a long-time friend of mine, with a request: Someone had sent him a letter he hoped to have passed on to Pro Football Hall-of-Fame voters. So he passed it on to me, and I share it with you today.

It is written by Mark Leonard of Sandusky, Ohio, and it makes a persuasive Hall-of-Fame case for former Cleveland offensive lineman Dick Schafrath. He played for the Browns from 1959-71, was a six-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro and an NFL champion.

As a left tackle, Schafrath protected the blind sides of quarterbacks, helped open holes for Hall-of-Famers Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly and was so good at both that he was named the team’s 1963 MVP. But don’t listen to me. Listen to Mark Leonard as he makes the case.

(Attn: Pro Football Hall of Fame voters)

I write to suggest Dick Schafrath belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here are several potent reasons:

1. Dick is the only offensive tackle in league history to enter the sport after 1955 who earned at least four All-Pro distinctions not yet inducted into the Hall---other than the seemingly blacklisted Jim Tyrer. Brad Oremland of footballperspective.com describes Tyrer as the best offensive tackle not yet inducted, but the case for him---CTE?---can await another date.

Ironically, Jim and Dick were teammates at OSU, hail from small mid-Ohio farming communities, played offensive left tackle and wore uniform 77 professionally.

(Rankings provided through the Pro Football Reference Hall of Fame Monitor at https://www.pro-football-reference.com/hof/hofm_T.htm)

2. Only four offensive tackles from that same population attained higher career AV (Approximated Value), according to profootballreference.com's Hall-of-Fame metric. Dick's 111 AV ties inductees Orlando Pace and Gary Zimmerman, behind Anthony Munoz (148), Ron Yary (124), Tyrer (120) and Willie Roaf (117). Only Schafrath and Tyrer have yet to be inducted.

Three times in Schafrath's career, he finished in the Top Ten at his position in AV: 1963, '64, '65--each an All-Pro campaign. He was four times All-Pro and six times a Pro Bowler (4/6).

3. He places 10th all-time for most All-Pro (AP) designations among tackles who entered after '55.

Several offensive linemen have been inducted with fewer All-Pro selections and with lower career AVs. For instance, the Browns presently claim five inducted offensive linemen: Mike McCormack (0/6), Joe DeLamielleure (3/6), Frank Gatski (3/1), Gene Hickerson (3/6) and Lou Groza (4/9). Of these, only Lou has as many APs and more PBs. Inductees Dan Dierdorf, Jackie Slater, Jim Covert and Winston Hill all have fewer of each. They also rank lower on the HOF metric.

4. Joe Thomas (6 AP/10 PB) also exceeds Schafrath, but he's not yet eligible.

Using the AP/PB standard, Dick is the franchise's fifth most-decorated player all-time, trailing only Thomas, Groza, Jim Brown (8/9) and Otto Graham (7/5).

It must be acknowledged, though, that those who graduated from the AAFC were advanced in their careers by the time they entered the NFL, conductors of the Pro Bowl. This reality reduced opportunities for inductees Len Ford (4/4) and Bill Willis (3/3), who incidentally are the team's only defensive inductees (never a back-seven defender.)

5. Schafrath was voted team MVP following the 1963 season, though it was Jim Brown's most prolific single-season rushing campaign and the emergent season for wide receiver Gary Collins, who registered a league-leading 13 TD receptions. Jim Brown averaged 6.4 yards per carry that year.

That was the first of three straight All-Pro seasons for Schafrath, as well as the first of six consecutive PB designations. He was again AP after '69, testimony to his staying power, though oddly not named to the Pro Bowl squad.

6. “Mule,” as Schafrath was called, was a mainstay on an offensive line that not only empowered Jim Brown but enabled a seamless transition to Leroy Kelly, beginning in '66. Brown won the rushing title (as well as MVP) in his final season; Kelly was immediately three times All-Pro.

In both '67 and '68, Kelly led the sport in rushing, attempts, TDs and average. Each season from 1963-'68 Cleveland's lead back exceeded five yards per rush. So did Ernie Green (5.2) during that first campaign without Jim Brown, a season during which Kelly went for 5.5.

Such things do not occur without exemplary blocking.

7. Dick manned the blind side for three of the franchise's four most productive single-season TD totals, despite each coming during a 14-game schedule. Those seasons were 1964, '66 and '68, with Bill Nelsen the quarterback for the last. This means two of his landmark campaigns were played without Jim Brown and the third without Frank Ryan.

(The non-Schafrath season of uncommon TD success occurred in 2007, when Derek Anderson, Braylon Edwards, Kellen Winslow, Jr., and Jamal Lewis were the principal weapons.)

8. As things now situate, Dick Schafrath ranks as the 20th best offensive tackle in NFL history, at least according to the aforementioned Hall-of-Fame metric. Harming him, perhaps, is having only one title and being inexplicably bypassed when selecting the mythical all-decade squad for the 1960s---a difficult slight to process, given he was four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler within those 10 seasons. Profootballreference.com, however, selected him for their version of that roster.

But for those considerations, he'd doubtlessly place even higher on their Hall-of-Fame metric.

Dick was durable, tough, consistent, decorated, a solid leader popular and beloved among teammates, as well as a distinguished citizen. Moreover, during the years he played, the support around him was deteriorating, as Hall-of-Fame coach Paul Brown, stellar guard Jim Ray Smith (3/5), Jim Brown, Frank Ryan and---at least for one season each---Paul Warfield and Gary Collins were subtracted from Schafrath’s teams.

9. Four All-Pro have been enough, on average, to qualify for induction at every position but defensive tackle and center, which tend to require five. “Mule” is one of only 12 eligible candidates to have at least four All-Pro designations and not be inducted.

Others are OG Alan Faneca and Tyrer (6);

OLB Chuck Howley, OLB Larry Grantham, CB Jimmy Patton, WR Del Shofner, MLB Zach Thomas and ILB Patrick Willis (5);

DE Earl Faison, DB Dave Grayson and SS Leroy Butler (4).

(Several players with four or more All-Pro nominations are still active or otherwise not yet eligible, such as DeMarcus Ware.)

10. According to the Cleveland Browns' team encyclopedia section of profootballreference.com, it is Dick Schafrath who is credited with having the franchise's all-time highest career AV, this time a figure of 142. Just to be clear, that AV is higher than any Brown ever, including all those already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

How then can it be justified to continue excluding him from immediate entry into the Hall?

It is quite likely this fails to constitute a comprehensive list of justifications for the induction of Dick Schafrath into Canton's Pro Football Hall of Fame, but it presents a powerful case for sincere consideration. Please grant Dick Schafrath that courtesy.

The man has been overlooked, under-appreciated and ignored for too long. He should not have needed this attempt to promote him.