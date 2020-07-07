Talk Of Fame Network
Top Stories
NFL Stories
State Your Case
HOF Interviews

State Your Case: Cornell Green, the basketball player who made good

Rick Gosselin

The Dallas Cowboys rewrote the NFL scouting manual in the 1960s, changing the directive from drafting the BPA – best player available – to BAA – best athlete available.

Athleticism became as important to the Cowboys under their Hall of Fame personnel director Gil Brandt as football ability. So Dallas looked beyond the football field in drafting basketball players (All-Americas Lou Hudson and Pat Riley), baseball players (Merv Rettenmund) and Olympic track gold medalists (Bob Hayes, Carl Lewis).

Hudson, Riley, Rettenmund and Lewis all passed on the opportunity to sign with the Cowboys, sticking with their respective sports. But Hayes signed and became a Hall of Fame wide receiver.

Brandt may have missed on Hudson and Riley but did hit on three other basketball players – Pete Gent, Cornell Green and Percy Howard – none of whom were drafted yet all wound up contributing to the Cowboys. Gent started 11 games in 1966, including the NFL championship against Green Bay, and Howard scored a touchdown in Super Bowl X.

But the Cowboys hit biggest on Green.

Like Gent and Howard, Green never played a down of college football. He left Utah State as the school’s all-time leading rebounder and fifth leading scorer. Green was a two-time All-America forward, having taken the Aggies to both the NIT and NCAA tournaments during his three-year college career. The Cowboys envisioned a player with his size (6-3, 208) and leaping ability as a natural cornerback.

Green went to training camp in 1962 with the Cowboys on a lark. He had been drafted by the NBA Chicago Zephyrs and figured he could go to the Cowboys for a week or two that summer until he got cut, collecting $1,000 along the way, before reporting to the Zephyrs for their camp that fall.

But Green never got cut, never reported to the Zephyrs and established himself as a Pro-Bowl talent – arguably, a Hall-of-Fame talent. His candidacy certainly deserves to be discussed as one of the rare defensive backs to earn multi-Pro Bowl invitations at both cornerback and safety. You can count his peers on one hand – Hall of Famers Ronnie Lott, Rod Woodson, Mel Renfro and soon-to-be-a-Hall-of-Famer Charles Woodson.

Green moved into the starting lineup at the end of his rookie year and stayed there for the next 12 seasons. Including playoffs, he started 186 games. At one point, Green strung together 145 consecutive starts, the third best in franchise history.

Green intercepted seven passes in his first season as a starter to lead the team in 1963 and was voted to three consecutive Pro Bowls at cornerback (1965-67). After strong safety Mike Gaechter suffered a career-ending Achilles tendon injury in the 1969 playoff bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, the Cowboys moved Green to safety in 1970. He started the final 70 games of his career there and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 1971 when the Cowboys won their first Super Bowl and again in 1972.

Green intercepted 35 career passes and returned three of them for touchdowns, including a 60-yarder against the Cleveland Browns in the 1966 playoffs. He also recovered seven career fumbles and returned two of those for scores. Green was voted first-team all-pro three times at cornerback and was named to the franchise’s 25th anniversary team.

Green is already in the Utah State Hall of Fame and the state of Utah Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s puzzling why he isn’t in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor and just as puzzling why his name has never come up for discussion for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Cowboys won 63 percent of their games with Green on the field, capturing seven division titles in his 12 seasons, two NFC championships and one Lombardi Trophy. Green had something to do with all that success. A light needs to be shined on his career – and maybe one day that glow will reach Canton.

 

Comments

State Your Case

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the choices Chuck Muncie made cost him Canton

Chuck Muncie was a great football player who should be in Canton. But he's not. Here's why.

Clark Judge

by

force263

Who are the 10 best AFL players not in Canton? Grayson, Chiefs dominate poll

The Kansas City Chiefs and former defensive back Dave Grayson head a poll naming the 10 best AFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been loyal to the 3-4 defense for 37 years and the dividends have been impressive

Patience, defense and continuity have gone a long way for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since switching to the 3-4 under Chuck Noll in 1983, the Steelers have become the model for how the NFL should play defense.

Rick Gosselin

by

brian wolf

State Your Case: "Deacon" Dan Towler is the greatest running back no one knows

Dan Towler is the greatest running back nobody knows. Why did time forget the Rams' great bull rusher?

Ron Borges

by

JeffS76

Lance Alworth chooses his 10 best AFL stars NOT in Canton

Lance Alworth was asked to pick the best 10 AFL stars not in Canton. Here are his choices

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

Pro Football Hall makes it official: Game, enshrinement postponed a year

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has bowed to COVID-19 and moved all Enshrinement Week events for 2020 to August, 2021.

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

Art Powell was more than an AFL star; he was "a touchdown machine"

NFL historian explains why AFL star and "touchdown machine" Art Powell should be in Canton

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

Marshall's gone but NFL shows again it hasn't forgotten his money-making legacy

George Preston Marshall erased but his real legacy remains NFL's main objective - making a buck.

Ron Borges

by

Plawren2

Steve Atwater on Hall's postponement: "The right thing to do"

Former Denver safety Steve Atwater says postponing this year's HOF events "the right thing to do"

Clark Judge

by

brian wolf

State Your Case: Remembering when Gerry Philbin and the Jets ruled the world

Why isn't former Jets' star Gerry Philbin remembered more fondly by historians?He should be. Here's why.

Clark Judge

by

HEI