State Your Case: The Human Howitzer was the best running back of the NFL's earliest days.

Tony Latone was twice nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963 and 1964. Since he is considered by many to be the unofficial leading rusher of the 1920s that should not come as a surprise. The surprise is that the leading rusher of pro football’s earliest days has not yet run his way to Canton.

While players like Red Grange were making their name for themselves on college playing fields of that era before turning professional with great fanfare, Latone was laboring in the Pennsylvania coal fields and playing semi-pro football for teams like the Lithuanian Knights of the Coal Region League in 1920 and 1921 and the Wilkes-Barre Panthers in 1923-24 in the Coal Region Anthracite League before earning a spot in 1925 on one of the pro football’ first legendary teams, the Pottsville Maroons in the newly formed National Football League.

Latone began working in the mines at the age of 11, replacing his father, who drank himself to death, as a slaypacker. That left young Latone with a mother and five siblings to help support and the need to replace his father within 48 hours in the mines or face seeing his family evicted from company housing.

Latone did it by, among other jobs, pushing a mining cart loaded with coal and sludge up mountainous slopes. It was torturous work but it gave young Latone something any running back craves. It gave him powerful legs that by 1925 were on full display in the fledgling NFL.

Between 1925 and 1930, Latone would unofficially rush for 2,648 yards and scored 26 touchdowns, topping the Galloping Ghost in both categories. Grange rushed for 2,616 yards and scored 21 times so it is fair to say it was a close race between the future Hall of Famer and Latone except actually it wasn’t because Latone piled up his numbers while playing in 30 FEWER games than Grange.

So how does one become a Hall of Famer and the other disappear like a man sent down a coal mine shaft? Grange’s former coach, Chicago Bears’ owner George Halas, once explained it this way: “If Latone had gone to college and played college ball he would certainly have been one of the greatest pro players of all time.”

Since Halas is the guy who signed Grange out of Illinois and then carted him around the country on a barnstorming tour that many felt saved the NFL from economic collapse in its infancy, he should know. While pushing what were called “locies” up steep slopes before you are a teenager can develop the kind of leg drive a fullback needed, it was not the kind of training ground that would make you a household name.

Still, the 5-11, 190-pound Latone was a menacing figure in the 1920s on both offense and defense. Unlike Grange, he was no Galloping Ghost. He was a Thunderous Steelhammer, slamming into opposing lines with a ferocity that those who played against him long remembered.

In 1925, the Maroons thought they’d won the inaugural NFL championship after defeating the Chicago Cardinals at Comiskey Park in a December showdown. That 21-7 victory would be Chicago’s only loss but the title the Maroons thought they’d won was stripped from them when they played an exhibition game against an all-star team made up of former Notre Dame stars two weeks later that included the members of the fighting Irish’s famous Four Horsemen backfield.

While the full details of that December 12 game played at Shibe Park in Philadelphia have been lost, it was reported he rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown in a 9-7 victory, amassing 75 per cent of the Maroons offense. The problem was the owners of the Frankford Yellow Jackets protested that the Maroons had infringed on their territory by playing the game in Philadelphia and the league suspended the Maroons, thus costing them their right to claim a championship that went instead to the Cardinals.

Regardless, one of the Four Horsemen, Harry Stuhldreher, would later say of a player newspapermen of that era called “The Human Howitzer”, “We always felt that Latone was just about as rugged a football player as anyone would want to see. On that day, Tony turned out to be a one-man gang.”

Latone was a two-time All-Pro and very likely the NFL’s top rusher of the 1920s yet he was overshadowed by bigger names. Grange, Ernie Nevers, a shop-worn Jim Thorpe and Joe Guyton, all former college stars at a time when college football was more popular than the pro game and certainly more popular than youthful coal mining, made the 1920s All-Decade team, the NFL’s first. Yet he was twice discussed for induction in the early days of the Hall.

Perhaps more significantly, those who saw him run or had the displeasure of being thrown to the ground by him as he lurked on defense made clear what he was to those who had come to know him best.

“For my money he was the most football player I have ever seen,’’ Grange said once at a banquet in Williamsport, PA. many years after he and Latone had retired. “I simply cannot imagine anyone who could equal that power playing fullback. His leg drive was so unbelievably potent he simply knocked the linemen kicking.”

Maybe, one of these days, Tony Latone may yet knock down the doors of the Hall of Fame too. If he does, he’ll come in there running hard.