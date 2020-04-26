State of The Texans
TCU offensive guard Cordel Iwuagwu heads to the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans continued to make moves post-draft and will be signing Cordel Iwuagwu to a free agent contract after the 2020 NFl Draft. The Texans will be keeping their rookie class small due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Iwuagwu ends up being part of a select group coming with the Texans to training camp. 

Iwuagwu took part in the 2020 NFL Combine and the Reese's Senior Bowl. 

Iwuagwu returns to his hometown after playing his college football at TCU for the past four seasons.

Checking in at 6-foo-3 and 311 pounds, Iwuagwu appeared in 39 games during his career making 32 starts. In 2019, Iwuagwu started all 12 games and helped pace the third-best rushing offense in the Box 12.

Iwuagwu made his mark in 2017 as a sophomore starting a guard and helping the Horned Frogs to an 11-3 record and appearance in the Big 12 championship game.

In his junior season, he missed eight games due to injury but returned for the Bowl games against Cal.

Iwuagwu played left guard at TCU. 

