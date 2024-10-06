CJ Stroud Throws 67-Yard Touchdown Bomb to Nico Collins vs. Bills
Playing against an elite quarterback like Josh Allen, the Houston Texans have to bring plenty offensively to ensure they're ready to go in case the Buffalo Bills start to get some offensive momentum.
The Texans got off to a perfect start, leading 14-3 through the first quarter. Not only has Houston's defense limited Allen to completing one of his first seven passes for 24 yards, but the offense has put two touchdowns on the board.
The first touchdown from the Texans was a 15-yard score on the ground from backup running back Cam Akers, who got another starting nod with a depleted position group. The next touchdown came on a one-play, 67-yard drive, though. After the defense got the stop, quarterback C.J. Stroud took a deep shot, finding wide receiver Nico Collins for the 67-yard bomb.
Offensively, it's been a more-than-ideal start for the Texans. Stroud completed each of his five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in the first frame and Akers added 26 yards on his two touches.
If Houston can keep their foot on the pedal, they could threaten a blowout in NRG Stadium against a Bills team that has their heads down after a blowout loss a week ago.
