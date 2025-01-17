Houston Texans Preview And Prediction: AFC Divisional Matchup vs Chiefs
After a dominant 32-12 victory in the AFC Wildcard game, the Houston Texans are now set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round matchup.
The last time these two powerhouses squared off against each other, the reigning Super Bowl Champions got the best of head coach DeMeco Ryans' squad. Houston's offense was held in check for a majority of the game, as quarterback CJ Stroud finished with 244 passing yard and two interceptions.
Now, the Texans have a shot at redemption with experience against the red-hot Chiefs. Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup.
Injury Report
As of Jan 17, 2025
Houston Texans
Azeez Al-Shaair, LB: QUESTIONABLE
Robert Woods WR: QUESTIONABLE
Joe Mixon, RB: QUESTIONABLE
Cade Stover, TE: IR
Kansas City Chiefs
Jaylen Watson, CB: IR-R
Mecole Hardman, WR: IR-R
Marlon Tuipulotu, DT: IR
Skyy Moore, WR: IR
Jack Cochrane, LB: IR
What To Watch For
Texans' star running back Joe Mixon recently landed on the injury report this week due to an ankle injury. The 28-year-old veteran was a limited participant on Wednesday, but did not practice on Thursday, which leaves his status up in the air for Saturday's contest.
If Mixon is unable to play in the team's matchup against the Chiefs, Houston would likely turn to Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale to carry the load on the ground. Pierce has been a viable backup option for Houston this season, as the young running back is averaging 7.3 yards per carry in his limited snap counts.
Kansas City's Key Players
While quarterback Patrick Mahomes is always a player to watch, fans should keep an eye on rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy on Saturday.
The former Texas Longhorns standout grew his role within the offense throughout the 2024 regular season. Worthy's blazing speed was on full display the last time these two teams squared off against each other, as the rookie finished with seven catches for 65 yards and one touchdown. The Texans' secondary is coming off a huge performance against the Chargers, so it will be intriguing to see how the Chiefs use Worthy in this contest.
On defense, cornerback Trent McDuffie will look to continue his incredible 2024-25 season against Houston.
Despite McDuffie being PFF's second highest-graded cornerback this year, the third year defensive back has still flown under the radar. The 24-year-old will likely see time against Nico Collins, which could give the talented wide receiver an advantage due to his height.
The "X Factor": Houston's Pass Catchers
The Texans' lack of depth with weapons on the perimeter could haunt them on Saturday. With Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell out for the rest of the season, Stroud and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik will likely rely on wideout Nico Collins.
However, in order to beat the Chiefs' stout defense, it can't be a one-man show. Slot receiver John Metchie III has emerged as the second option for Stroud. In his last four starts, the former second-round pick has totaled 24 targets, while also recording 117 receiving yards.
In addition to Metchie III, veteran wideout Robert Woods and tight end Dalton Schultz must step up on Saturday. With the uncertainty of Mixon's availability and Kansas City's solid run defense, the