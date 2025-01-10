Houston Texans Preview And Prediction: NFL Playoffs vs Los Angeles Chargers
The Houston Texans are set to make their second-straight playoff appearance on Saturday against the No. 5-seed Los Angeles Chargers.
Despite the team's constant battle with the injury bug this season, Texans' quarterback CJ Stroud led his squad to a 10-7 record this season while throwing for 3,727 yards and 20 touchdowns this year. Now, Stroud must face off against a familiar face in Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was the coach for the Michigan Wolverines back when the young QB was an Ohio State Buckeye.
This season under Harbaugh, Los Angeles quickly became one of the best teams in the NFL, as the organization went from five to 12 wins in one season. The combination of stout defensive play, along with incredible play from quarterback Justin Herbert led this team to becoming a dangerous threat in the AFC.
Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's contest:
Injury Report
*as of Jan 10, 2025
- Shaq Mason, G: OUT
- Denico Autry, DE: Questionable
- Christian Harris, LB: Questionable
- John Metchie III, WR: Questionable
Los Angeles Chargers
- Joshua Palmer, WR: OUT
- Ja'Sir Taylor, CB: Doubtful
- J.K. Dobbins, RB: Questionable
- Denzel Perryman, LB: Questionable
What To Watch For
The Chargers' newly-hired offensive coordinator Greg Roman was a key factor into the organization's improved offensive efforts in 2024. One of the way he did this was through running back J.K. Dobbins, who led the team in rushing yards with 905 yards.
Unfortunately for Roman, the 26-year-old rusher is questionable heading into Saturday's contest. Dobbins made an appearance on the Chargers' injury report on Tuesday, as he was a limited participate in practice this week with an ankle injury. If Dobbins is unable to go on Saturday, expect veteran running back Gus Edward to lead the team in carries.
Both teams have faced their fair share of offensive woes this season, but they remain to be two of the best teams in the AFC due to stellar defensive play.
Los Angeles is currently the No. 1 team in points allowed per game this year with 17.7. However, both of these organizations rank within the top 15 of most statistical categories this year and have proven to be key pieces this season. With two franchise QBs taking the field on Saturday, both defenses must find a way to shut down the opposing gunslinger.
Chargers' Key Players
While Herbert has been playing his best football this season, he's received help from rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
The former Georgia Bulldog was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and quickly became the team's No. 1 target through the air. McConkey finished the regular season with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns in his first professional season. The 23-year-old wideout is a smooth route-runner that can create seperation at any level of the field.
On the defensive side of the ball, safety Derwin James Jr. is a do-it-all player that is a force in both the run and pass game.
James is currently second in total tackles this season for Los Angeles with 93, while also ranking fourth in sacks with 5.5 in 2024. The former first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft truly demonstrated his versatility this season, as he's seen time in the slot, along with being featured in the box and as a free safety.
The "X Factor": Running Back Joe Mixon
In order for offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to get the most out of Stroud, the young OC must establish a run game on Saturday.
In years prior, Houston's lack of run game was an issue for the offense. This changed with the acquisition of running back Joe Mixon this offseason, as the 28-year-old veteran broke the 1,000 rushing-yards mark in 14 games this season.
In the seven games that Mixon rushed for 100+ yards this year, the Texans went 5-2 while scoring an average of 26.4 points per game. Los Angeles ranks seventh in passing yards allowed per game this season at 206.9, so the run game can create more stability in Houston's offensive efforts.