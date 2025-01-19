Houston Texans’ Surprising Run Ends Against Chiefs
The Houston Texans' incredible run during the 2024-25 season came to a close on Saturday, as the Kansas City Chiefs managed to take care of business at home, 23-14.
Houston's offense failed to generate much production in the first half, as failed to find the back of the end zone. But the slow start on offense quickly disappeared in the second half, as quarterback CJ Stroud and running back Joe Mixon led Houston's offense to a touchdown in the team's first drive of the second half.
Stroud had an efficient outing, as the second-year quarterback finished with 245 passing yards while completing 19 of 28 passes. Mixon also stepped up for the Texans' on Saturday, as he rushed for 88 yards and one touchdown on 18 attempts.
The defense, on the other hand, continued their dominant postseason run against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs' offense.
As a unit, Houston held Mahomes to 177 passing yards, while also limiting the run game to just 68 yards. One of the main contributors to the successful defensive play was due to the Texans' ability to pressure Mahomes. Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. shined under the bright lights in Arrowhead, as he finished with three tackle for losses and two sacks.
But when you are up against the reigning Super Bowl Champions, there is no room for error, which ultimately led to the end of Houston's season.
After Mixon scored in the third quarter to give the Texans their first lead of the game, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point. While Houston took a one-point lead from the touchdown, it put the team in a rough position, as they would eventually trail by eight points after Mahomes scored on the ensuing drive. And when the offense needed to respond, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo dialed up enough pressure to cause a turnover on downs.
Despite Stroud effort to put the Texans in field goal range with less than two minutes, the Chiefs' special teams unit prevailed with a field goal block to ice the game.