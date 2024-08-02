Houston Texans Tight End Carted Off Field With Lower-Body Injury
Injuries play a big role in football, which was the driving factor behind stars like C.J. Stroud and other Texans starters sitting the team's Hall of Fame game against the Chicago Bears.
No matter what personnel rolls out on the field, injuries are inevitable. So far through the exhibition contest, linebacker Jake Hansen has been sidelined with an injury and is now being joined by tight end Teagan Quitoriano.
Quitoriano was carted off the field after suffering a lower body injury in the preseason contest.
Before suffering the injury, the Texans tight end caught two passes for 21 yards and one touchdown on just two targets.
This isn't the first injury Quitoriano has dealt with, as he had surgery after an injury suffered in a contest against the Carolina Panthers last year. Heading into his third season with the club, he has appeared in 15 contests, logging 11 starts in his young career.
During his collegiate career as a member of Oregon State's program, Quitoriano caught 40 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns.
The Texans trail the Bears 21-17 in the final minutes of the third quarter.
