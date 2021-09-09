September 9, 2021
How To Watch: Jags at Texans - The Start of 2 Eras?

The Houston Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars in an opening week matchup of two teams trying to build for the future.


The first regular-season test for the Houston Texans will come in the form of the Jacksonville Jaguars and 2021 first-overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence at NRG Stadium at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday.

READ MORE: Deshaun & 2 Other Texans Status Revealed

Both teams are debuting new starting quarterbacks for 2021. Along with Lawrence for the Jaguars, the Texans roll out Tyrod Taylor, who was announced as the starter earlier this week.

While the Texans are trying to regain footing and traction in the NFL after much offseason drama, the Jaguars are looking to be relevant again, after the arrival of Lawrence.

Sunday's first regular-season test for the Texans will tell many tales, from quarterback play, to head coaching, to the overall state of the franchise.

In Jacksonville, it's 'Trevor Time.' The Jaguars are coming off a league-worst 1-15 record that won them the first No. 1 overall draft pick in franchise history. They are also ushering in the 'Urban Era' with new head coach Urban Meyer, who had all the success coaching in college, with a 187-32 overall college record as head coach.

READ MORE: Sources: Texans Trading CB to Saints

Both teams are young and looking for veteran leadership, but one has their quarterback of the future, and one is still looking. The Jaguars have the potential for big plays, a dominant rushing attack, and an improved pass rush from last season.

The Texans are looking to replace J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson, who is still on the roster but will be inactive on all gamedays for the foreseeable future. Houston also has questions in the defensive secondary (where they have made big changes) and at running back (where they have a load of vet bodies).

Game information: Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Records: Houston (0-0) vs. Jacksonville (0-0)

Date/Time: Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 12 p.m. CT

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV/Streaming: CBS - KHOU11

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull SportsRadio 610 | Mega 101.1 FM

CONTINUE READING: 'We're Gonna Be Friends' - Texans' Britt To QB Taylor

