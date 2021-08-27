How To Watch: Bucs at Texans, NFL Preseason

The final preseason test for the Houston Texans has them hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Is There An Importance Of Texans Going Undefeated This Preseason?

The Bucs sat out almost all of their starters against the Tennessee Titans last week in a 34-3 preseason thumping at Raymond James Stadium.

However this is the final tune-up before the Bucs take on the Dallas Cowboys in week one of the regular season, and we should see plenty of Tampa Bay's biggest names on the field.

Bruce Arians told the media this week that he expects the starters to play at least the first half, depending on the team's performance. Arians clearly wants to make sure his team is clicking before facing the Cowboys on September 9.

The Houston Texans will also be playing the majority of their starters, as they not only look to evaluate players for final roster spots, but also have a secondary goal in mind. With a win over the Bucs, the Texans can complete an undefeated preseason schedule at 3-0.

READ MORE: New Year, New Offense: How Is Texans OC Tim Kelly Adjusting To 2021?

Head coach David Culley might have a clearer view of exactly where his team is in the big NFL picture since Tampa Bay and Houston are both playing starters early on.

Culley can evaluate his players against some of the best that appear on the Bucs' roster. The Texans are not expected to be good in 2021, but after Saturday night, we all might know just a bit more about where they stand.

Game information: Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Records: Houston (2-0 Preseason) vs. Tampa Bay (0-2 Preseason)

Date/Time: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 7 p.m. CT

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV/Streaming: ABC 13

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) | 100.3 The Bull

CONTINUE READING: Texans D-Line Crowd: Who Gets Cut?