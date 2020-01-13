Houston Texans Sign Ten Players to Reserve/Futures Contracts for the 2020 Season
Patrick D. Starr
Houston, Texas- On Monday, the Houston Texans signed ten players to reserve/futures contracts for the 2020 season adding to their roster. The Texans signed their entire practice squad from this season to continue in the coming season.
Texans Signed to Reserve/Futures Contracts for 2020
- OLB Davin Bellamy
- CB Anthony Chesley
- ILB Nate Hall
- WR Chad Hansen
- RB Karan Higdon Jr.
- T Rick Leonard
- S Shalom Luani
- QB Alex McGough
- T Kyle Murphy
- S Jonathan Owens
