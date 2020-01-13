Houston Texans Sign Ten Players to Reserve/Futures Contracts for the 2020 Season

Houston, Texas- On Monday, the Houston Texans signed ten players to reserve/futures contracts for the 2020 season adding to their roster. The Texans signed their entire practice squad from this season to continue in the coming season.

Texans Signed to Reserve/Futures Contracts for 2020

OLB Davin Bellamy

CB Anthony Chesley

ILB Nate Hall

WR Chad Hansen

RB Karan Higdon Jr.

T Rick Leonard

S Shalom Luani

QB Alex McGough

T Kyle Murphy

S Jonathan Owens

