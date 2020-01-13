State of The Texans
Houston Texans Sign Ten Players to Reserve/Futures Contracts for the 2020 Season

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- On Monday, the Houston Texans signed ten players to reserve/futures contracts for the 2020 season adding to their roster. The Texans signed their entire practice squad from this season to continue in the coming season. 

Texans Signed to Reserve/Futures Contracts for 2020

  • OLB Davin Bellamy
  • CB Anthony Chesley
  • ILB Nate Hall
  • WR Chad Hansen
  • RB Karan Higdon Jr.
  • T Rick Leonard
  • S Shalom Luani
  • QB Alex McGough
  • T Kyle Murphy 
  • S Jonathan Owens 

