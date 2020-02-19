Marcus Keyes is Embracing His Journey to Land in the NFL

Journeys to land in the NFL are different for every player that enters the draft process. For Oklahoma State offensive lineman Marcus Keyes, he is putting in the work to make impressions to NFL teams heading to the Draft.

Keyes is used to not being in the limelight; being an offensive lineman usually doesn't come with that type of publicity. Now trying to land on NFL radars, the work stays the same for Keyes heading towards his pro day at Oklahoma State.

Understanding he has to embrace every opportunity, Keyes is ready to impress the scouts.

"Just try to talk to as many scouts as possible," Keyes said of what he has to do. "Doing all the interviews that they send me. Just trying to get my name out there as much as possible."

Where Keyes is currently at is not new territory for him, when he was looking for a place to play college football. The offers were not rolling in, and it was his mother, Denise, who would pack him up and drive him to camps to get his name out to schools.

That dedication shown by his mother helped him land a scholarship offer to Oklahoma State, and the Port Allen native started 50 of the 52 games in his college career.

Primarily a left guard, Keyes was able to showcase his ability to being part of a high flying offense, and by the time his career came to an end, a leader on the offensive line leading one of the most potent rushing attacks in college football.

Early in his career with the Cowboys, Keyes has been able to be part of an evolving offense at Oklahoma State. Being part of an explosive offense led by quarterback Mason Rudolph, running back Justice Hill and wide receivers James Washington and Marcell Ateman. Keyes helped anchor the offensive line that helped produce the first offense in Big-12 history with a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher, and two 1,000-yard receivers.

By the time his senior season arrived, Keyes was a veteran leader of the offensive line. After a disappointing 2018 season, it was Keyes that helped rally the offensive line to put in a better showing in 2019.

"That freshman year really taught me a lot all the way up to my senior year," Keyes explained. "When it was time to lead the pack, I told them the 2018 year was not a good year for us. We went 7 and 6, and I said I couldn't end my redshirt Junior like that. I told the guys we got to crank it up this year."

That leadership by Keyes helped the offense establish a new identity running the football and helping Chuba Hubbard rush for over 2,000 yards and lead the nation in rushing. Keyes prepared his fellow lineman from his experiences as a freshman through four years of starting how to bounce back from a down season. His guidance set the tone for the offensive line game to game.

"I made sure I mostly taught him how to be tough throughout the adversity that we're going to face," Keyes explained. "That there will be some teams in the gig 12, that's going to be ranked. It was going to be a dogfight in some games. I told them, 'Hey, keep going and keep playing and just learn from mistakes,' but we got to keep going and just work through the adversity."

Seeing the change from a passing offense to one that could get it done on the ground has helped Keyes know that he can be both a run and pass force on the field.

The focus for Keyes is finding a home in the NFL, opting to stay in Stillwater and work on refining his game. Working close with coaches and fellow offensive lineman Johnny Wilson, the attention is towards the Pro Day at Oklahoma State.

"I have to do numbers in the pro day," Keyes admitted. "Make sure I look really well, and that I show them something they like it. I can tell you this. I'm really versatile in all positions. I can play right guard, left guard. I can play some tackle too, and I can snap the ball at the center. So, I'm really versatile."

Leadership, durability, and versatility have been Keyes calling card and now heading to the NFL Draft, he is counting on that foundation to achieve his life long dream.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here