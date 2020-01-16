Texans Sign Anthony Chesley to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed cornerback Anthony Chesley to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season. Chesley was one of ten players that the Texans signed to reserve/futures contracts for the upcoming season.

Arriving to the Texans practice squad in October, Chesley has been with the team on the practice squad since being signed.

Chesley was signed by the Bengals as a rookie free agent from Coastal Carolina in May after the 2019 NFL Draft. During the preseason, Chesley appeared in four games and was able to post seven total tackles and two pass deflections.

At Coastal Carolina, Chesley appeared in 42 games and put up 140 total tackles, two interceptions and 25 passes defended.

