Texans Sign Chad Hansen to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed wide receiver Chad Hansen to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season. Hansen was one of ten players to be extended a deal at the conclusion of the season to continue to push for a roster spot next season.

Hansen was claimed by the Texans off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints during OTAs and was with the team off and on throughout the 2019 season. During the preseason for the Texans, Hansen caught seven passes for 101 yards averaging 14.4 yards a reception.

Drafted by the New York Jets in the 4th round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of California (Berkley), Hansen has bounced around the league since arriving.

He has spent time with the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.

