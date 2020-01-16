Texans Sign Davin Bellamy to Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans signed outside linebacker Davin Bellamy to a Reserve/Futures Contract for the 2020 season. Bellamy was one of ten players signed for the coming off-season to potentially push for a roster spot for the coming season.

Bellamy was signed to the practice squad for the playoffs after spending time with the Texans during the 2019 off-season before being released before week one.

Bellamy has had three different stints with the Texans in 2018 spending the entire season on the practice squad. Also, in 2019, Bellamy spent time with Cincinnati Bengals on their practice squad for three months before returning to the Texans in late December.

Bellamy arrived at the Texans in 2018 as a free agent out of Georgia and he spent time on their practice squad before being signed to a reserve futures contract at the end of last season.

