Texans Sign Karan Higdon, Jr. to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed running back Karan Higdon, Jr. to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season. Higdon was one of ten players to sign a reserve/futures contract with the Texans heading into the 2020 season.

Signed as a rookie free agent out of Michigan after the 2019 NFL Draft, Higdon sat out all of the off-season recovering from knee surgery he had after the college season.

Higdon was able to participate during the training camp after getting his health back in order. He was with the team the entire preseason and training camp for the Texans before being released before week one. He was signed to the practice squad and spent the entire season with the team.

During the preseason in four games, Higdon rushed 36 times for 103 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and caught two passes for 16 yards.

