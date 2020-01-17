State of The Texans
Texans Sign Karan Higdon, Jr. to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed running back Karan Higdon, Jr. to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season. Higdon was one of ten players to sign a reserve/futures contract with the Texans heading into the 2020 season. 

Signed as a rookie free agent out of Michigan after the 2019 NFL Draft, Higdon sat out all of the off-season recovering from knee surgery he had after the college season. 

Higdon was able to participate during the training camp after getting his health back in order. He was with the team the entire preseason and training camp for the Texans before being released before week one. He was signed to the practice squad and spent the entire season with the team. 

During the preseason in four games, Higdon rushed 36 times for 103 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and caught two passes for 16 yards. 

Texans Sign Rick Leonard to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed offensive tackle Rick Leonard to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Nate Hall to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans sign linebacker Nate Hall to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Anthony Chesley to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans Sign cornerback Anthony Chesley to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Chad Hansen to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed wide receiver Chad Hansen to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Davin Bellamy to Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed outside linebacker Davin Bellamy to a Reserve/Futures Contract.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Texans Top Team Needs Heading Into 2020

A closer look at the Houston Texans' most important team needs heading into the 2020 offseason.

Patrick D. Starr

AlTruckee

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Pulls Out of the Pro Bowl

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins opts not to participate in the Pro Bowl to get healthy while Denver Broncos Courtland Sutton takes his place.

Patrick D. Starr

Podcast 4:35 Chiefs Crush the Texans Hopes Ending Their Season

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans crushing defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Tytus Howard Nabs PFWA's All-Rookie Team Honors

Houston Texans rookie offensive tackle Tytus Howard selected to the Pro Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Want Deshaun Watson to Spend His Career In Houston

The Houston Texans want quarterback Deshaun Watson to spend his entire career with the organization and they are working to make him part of the long term future of the franchise.

Patrick D. Starr

Dillon88