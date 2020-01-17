Texans Sign Nate Hall to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed linebacker Nate Hall to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season. Hall was one of ten players to sign a reserve/futures contract with the Texans for the upcoming season.

Hall worked out for the Texans in mid-September and spent time with the Dallas Cowboys during the off-season and preseason but did not make their final 53-man roster.

At the end of the preseason, Hall signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad but then signed to the Texans practice squad in early December.

Hall played his college football at Northwestern where he started at middle linebacker. As a junior, Hall became a full-time start posting 70 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, two interceptions, and six pass deflections.

As a senior, Hall missed started nine games but missed a portion of the season with a shoulder injury. He had 51 total tackles, 5.5 for a loss and three interceptions.

During the preseason for the Cowboys, Hall appeared in four games and had 19 total tackles and a pass deflection.

