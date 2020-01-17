State of The Texans
Texans Sign Rick Leonard to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed offensive tackle Rick Leonard to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season. Leonard was one of ten players who signed a reserve/futures deal for the 2020 season.

Leonard was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 4th round (127th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. Leonard did not make the final roster for the Saints and spent time with their practice squad before being released heading into week five of the season. Leonard also was with the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals practice squad before arriving at the Texans in 2019.

Leonard was with the Texans during rookie-mini camp after signing a reserve/futures deal after the 2019 season. He spent the entire off-season and preseason with the Texans. Then he was with the Texans on the practice squad for the entire 2019 regular season.

