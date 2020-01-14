Texans Want to Continue to Work With Vernon Hargreaves, III Into 2020

Houston, Texas- The off-season has arrived for the Houston Texans, and decisions will start being made the 2020 roster in the coming months. With fifth-year option decisions to be made, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves is one of the players that the Texans will have to decide on whether to keep.

On March 18th, Hargreaves' 2020 salary becomes fully guaranteed worth $9.594 million.

Claimed by the Texans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived him, allowing him to end up in Houston for the remainder of the season.

"Vernon came in here – we claimed him, he came in here, he works very hard," O'Brien said of Hargreaves, "Very hard worker, a guy that really showed up to practice every day, learned the system."

Within two games of being claimed, the Texans had Hargreaves as their starting nickel on defense and taking all of the defensive snaps. Hargreaves dialed in and got to work to learn the defense and show his new teammates and coaches he could be part of the plan.

Impressed with his work ethic and ability to play right away, O'Brien liked what he saw from Hargreaves.

"I don't think that's easy to be able to come in, in the middle of a season, and really later than that, and play that nickel position is not easy," O'Brien continued, "So, I give a lot of credit to Vernon. There's a lot of things that he's going to work hard to improve upon. We're going to help them with that, but I think Vernon stepped into a tough situation and really made the best of it."

The Texans are expected to have Hargreaves on the roster for the 2020 season.

