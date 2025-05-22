Texans Connected to Splashy Superstar Trade That Would Reshape the NFL
The Houston Texans have been very active this offseason, but they haven't really made any blockbuster moves aside from trading away perennial Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Yes, the Texans have made some intriguing additions, such as swinging trades for Christian Kirk and C.J. Gardner-Johnson and adding a couple of explosive wide receivers in the NFL Draft, but for the most part, Houston has operated cautiously the last couple of months due to limited financial flexibility.
But is it possible that the Texans could complete a trade that would rock the NFL landscape heading into the 2025 campaign?
Enzo Flojo of ClutchPoints thinks so, naming Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson as a potential trade target for Houston.
"DeMeco Ryans has always valued high-motor edge players who can create chaos without needing perfect conditions. Hendrickson is exactly that," Flojo wrote. "The cost won’t be cheap—likely a future second-rounder or a package of picks plus [Daniele] Hunter. However, Houston has draft capital and a closing Super Bowl window. It’s time to go all in."
Hendrickson requested a trade from the Bengals earlier this offseason due to a contract dispute, and things have not gotten any better between the two sides.
The 30-year-old reportedly turned down a recent extension offer from Cincinnati, and with just one year remaining on his deal, things could get ugly.
Hendrickson finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting this past season, racking up 17.5 sacks for the second consecutive campaign. He has made four straight Pro Bowl appearances and would absolutely take the Texans' defense — which is already terrific — to the next level.
Of course, the chances of the Bengals actually moving Hendrickson seem relatively slim.
