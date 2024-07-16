ESPN Places Houston Texans Defensive Star Among Top Edge Players for 2024 Season
The Houston Texans made several significant changes this offseason, and the results show that the franchise is entering the 2024 season with championship aspirations. Trading for wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the most significant acquisition the Texans made. However, signing free agent Danielle Hunter was just as impressive.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently surveyed NFL executives, coaches and personnel members to determine the league's top-10 EDGE rushers entering the 2024 season. The results led to Hunter entering the 2024 campaign as the seventh-best player at the position.
READ MORE: Texans Strengthen Defense by Signing Veteran Defensive End
Hunter signed a two-year deal worth $49 million, $48 million guaranteed, to join the Texans in March. The All-Pro pass rusher recorded a career-best 16.5 sacks during his final season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. After entering the league as a third-round pick by the Vikings in 2015 (No. 88 overall), Hunter has registered 87.5 career sacks.
Hunter will create arguably the league's best defensive line duo, playing alongside Will Anderson Jr., who NFL executives, coaches, and personnel members voted as an honorable mention.
The only players ranked ahead of Hunter were Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), Nick Bosa (San Francisco), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas), and Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions).
READ MORE: Can Jeff Okudah Make Things Interesting for CB2?
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Strengthen Defense by Signing Veteran Defensive End
• Who is Houston Texans' Most 'Underappreciated' Player on the Roster?
• Houston Texans' Tank Dell Claims C.J. Stroud Can Be Best QB In NFL