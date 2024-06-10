Former Houston Texans Cornerback Steven Nelson Retires After Nine Seasons
Former Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson is retiring from the NFL, as Aaron Wilson of KPRC first reported Sunday evening. Nelson played nine seasons, and his final two were with the Texans. Wilson added that Nelson will focus on his family amid taking on new career adventures.
Nelson became a staple of the Texans' defense over the previous two seasons. He notched 115 yards, 19 pass deflections and five interceptions across 32 games. His best moment came during the Texans' 45-14 Wild Card victory against the Cleveland Browns in January. Nelson recorded the first of Houston's two pick-sixes on quarterback Joe Flacco.
He also served as a veteran corner for several of the Texans' young players, including third-year defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. He joined Houston as a free agent in March of 2022.
Nelson began his career as a third-round pick (No. 98 overall) during the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. After a four-year tenure with the Chiefs, Nelson played two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Philadelphia Eagles for one season.
He posted 456 tackles, 78 pass deflections, 13 interceptions and a sack throughout his nine-year career. Before announcing his retirement, Nelson received offers from several teams this offseason, including a re-joining with the Texans.
His best career season came in 2018 as a member of the Chiefs. He posted 68 tackles and a career-best four interceptions.
