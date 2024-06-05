Houston Texans Listed 'Best Fit' For Former Pro Bowl Cornerback As Free Agent
The Houston Texans might not be done building their roster for the 2024 NFL season. While they've had a strong offseason making "win-now" moves, there are still some areas where the team can improve on the roster.
One of those holes—the cornerback position—has been addressed this offseason. Still, the team can make further signings to bring even more competition into training camp, helping the Texans find the best talents and allowing the players to improve while fighting for a starting job on the team.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine examined the free agents remaining with the highest upside who could find a home ahead of training camp. One of the players listed was Xavien Howard, a former four-time Pro Bowl cornerback.
"Xavien Howard's three-year Pro Bowl streak came to an end in 2023, and now he's looking for a new team in May," Ballentine wrote. "The league's opinion on a player can change fast, but there's still some upside for a team signing the soon-to-be 31-year-old."
For a team like the Texans, they're running a low risk operation by signing a player like Howard. The veteran defensive back now has something to prove once again after a few years of incredible play. While he's fresh off an injury, his reason for being cut by the Miami Dolphins was for reasons regarding the salary cap and saving on costs.
"Howard has had some health setbacks. He missed four games last season and ended the year with a foot injury, but he still looked good when he was on the field. He allowed just one touchdown on 62 targets and a passer rating of 81.3," Ballentine wrote.
If the Texans want more competition and depth in the cornerback room, Howard is a good start. Even if he doesn't pan out, it was worth a shot, and he could still be productive in some capacity, which could help a young, up-and-coming team.
"The Houston Texans could bring him in to compete with Jeff Okudah for the starting spot opposite Derek Stingley," Ballentine continued.
