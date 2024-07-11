Houston Texans Officially Announce Re-Signing of Veteran Defensive Lineman
The Houston Texans continue to add to their defensive line less than a week before the start of training camp. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans have re-signed veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes on Monday. Houston officially made the announcement on Tuesday.
Hughes will be returning for his third season with the Texans. He originally signed with Houston in May 2022 and has since recorded 67 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, and 12.0 sacks with the franchise.
His best season came during his first year with the franchise. He established himself as arguably the team's best pass rusher, posting 35 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and 9.0 sacks. Hughes played two games during the 2023 season. His reasoning remained unknown.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC recently revealed Hughes' contract will be worth up to $1.3 million guaranteed. It will also come with a $650,000 signing bonus.
With the free agency signing Hughes, Houston's defensive line could be the Texans' best position group entering training camp. They made one of the league's top free-agency signings with the acquisition of Danielle Hunter. Houston also added Denico Autry and Folorunso Fatukasi to pair with reigning Defensive Player of the Year winner Will Anderson Jr.
