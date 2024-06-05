Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Prefers Eli Manning's Career Over Aaron Rodgers'
Houston Texans' QB C.J. Stroud lit the league on fire in his rookie season on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Stroud's rookie season has already vaulted him into the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and that is deservedly so.
Stroud not only won an individual award but also got a taste of the NFL playoffs after dismantling the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round and getting upended in the divisional round.
Most league players want to chase Super Bowl rings, while others either want to get paid or create a lasting legacy. However, with multiple Super Bowls, one could argue that that would, in turn, build one's legacy.
During a recent interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Stroud was asked if he'd rather have Aaron Rodgers's career arc or that of former New York Giants QB Eli Manning, to which he responded, "You want the rings, dog. Eli got two."
While Rodgers holds the accolades over Manning with four MVPs, five All-Pros, and 10 Pro Bowls, Manning has the edge in Super Bowl victories 2-1. Manning did take down the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, in both of his Super Bowl wins, which likely vaults his legacy up even more. The difference is that Rodgers is still playing with the chance to add to his resume and tie Manning in Super Bowl wins.
Stroud seemingly has a bright future ahead and has bought into what DeMeco Ryans and the Texans are doing in Houston. If he can maintain his focus on winning and not get caught up on other things, he will likely get his shot to earn one of those coveted Super Bowl rings himself.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter