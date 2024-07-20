Texans Daily

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Still Has 'A Lot to Learn', Which Should Scare NFL

C.J. Stroud has only scratched the surface after his rookie season with the Houston Texans.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) draws back to pass Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons a young signal caller could have in 2023.

Stroud became one of just eight rookies in NFL history to win a playoff game, joining an elite club that features some of the best quarterbacks to play in the NFL.

Now with a year under his belt, Stroud is remaining humble and doesn't see himself as a hotshot veteran.

“I'm still young in the game," Stroud said. "I’m still pretty new. It's only year two for me, so I have a lot to learn. I want to get better. I'm willing to get better. And I'm willing to be vulnerable about that and ask I questions. I ask hard questions. I want to know why I'm doing what I'm doing. Last year, I got to see a lot of success from that. Also, some things that I need to get better at. So, it's a balance of not just shooting yourself in the foot, but also holding yourself accountable when you need to, while also raising yourself up and staying confident. That's kind of where I'm at now, most definitely.”

That's when things get scary for the Texans. You realize Stroud is just 22, but carries himself like someone far more mature.

The Texans have four years left on his current contract to really strike at a Super Bowl while he's under a more affordable deal, but Houston may have him for much longer.

Stroud's wisdom beyond his years puts the Texans in the contender window for a very long time.

