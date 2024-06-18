Houston Texans Receive Interesting Grade For Offseason Moves
The Houston Texans invested heavily in building a win-now team around second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud this offseason.
It wasn't a cheap offseason for Texans general manager Nick Caserio, and they didn't take any breaks in making moves. Bringing in veteran skill players Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon added to a strong offensive arsenal, while the Texans are now one of the most difficult teams to cover in the NFL.
ESPN's Seth Walder gave each of the 32 NFL teams a grade based on their offseason moves and changes. Naturally, the Texans received a B- for their moves.
Given the addition of Diggs alongside Tank Dell and Nico Collins -- as well as Mixon in the backfield -- the offense improved mightily after Stroud posted 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns during his rookie campaign. Pass-rusher Danielle Hunter will help elevate the defense immediately across from Will Anderson Jr., who will benefit from his presence.
"It started with a free agency splash to add edge rusher Danielle Hunter for a close to fully guaranteed two-year, $49 million deal to rush the passer opposite Will Anderson Jr.," Walder wrote. "...Houston's home run came in a pre-draft trade that took advantage of Minnesota's quarterback desperation, earning a future second-round pick to move down from No. 23 to No. 42 in the draft."
The second-round pick was great value for the Texans, but they quickly flipped the profit to try and continue solidifying themselves as a contender. Trading the second-round pick for Diggs unquestionably gave the team the best wide receiver trio in the NFL. According to Walder, though, it was questionable to make the deal.
"That part was an easy win, but they made a questionable choice with the profit by dealing that pick for Diggs," Walder continued. "On the surface the move was maybe defensible given Houston's timeline, but when the Texans agreed to give Diggs a pay raise and shorten his contract to a one-year deal, it became an expensive move for a one-year rental."
This wasn't the only "expensive" move the team made, either. They adjusted the contract for both Diggs and Mixon, two new veteran skill players within the offense.
"Similarly, Houston's initial trade for running back Joe Mixon in exchange for a seventh-round pick was fine, if not good. But the Texans needlessly gave him a new contract, eliminating any value relative to his contract that Mixon possessed, and then some," Walder wrote.
In the chance the Texans earn their first Lombardi Trophy, overpaying any player will prove worth it. Another incredible deal the team made was extending Nico Collins -- who signed for incredible value. Either way, the Texans now have real expectation placed on them after a very, very solid offseason.
