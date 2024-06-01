Houston Texans Sign Second Round Pick Blake Fisher To Rookie Deal
The Houston Texans officially have each one of their 2024 draft prospects under contract. Their most recent and final signing came with offensive lineman Blake Fisher agreeing to a four-year contract worth up to $6.6 million, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC.
Fisher was the Texans' second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which took place in the second round with the No. 59 pick. He came into the draft as one of the best right tackles in the nation for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
READ MORE: Blake Fisher Reveals Top Attributes As Rookie Offensive Tackle
Fisher appeared in 13 games during the 2023 season. During his final year, according to Pro Football Focus, he posted an overall grade of 72.3 and a pass-blocking grade of 72.5.
"We feel good about Blake [Fisher] and adding him to our team," coach DeMeco Ryans said following the first day of rookie minicamp. "He did a good job there at Notre Dame, and we feel like he can add to what we’re doing here, add to the competition of our offensive line room. We’ll continue to see him progress and move forward.”
Fisher's draft acquisition came as a surprise, given that Houston has veteran offensive tackles in Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard. However, Fisher may have been selected for insurance purposes.
Injuries during the 2023 season hampered the Texans' offensive line, especially when it came to Howard. The Texans former first-round pick (2019) missed all but seven games due to a season-ending knee injury sustained in November. He also missed the first four games of the season after suffering a hand injury during training camp.