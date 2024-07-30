Houston Texans Wide Receiver Puts Nasty Route on Defender During One-on-Ones
Although it took three years, John Metchie III is establishing himself as one of the best receivers for the Houston Texans. On Day 10 of training camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center, Metchie showcased why he could be one of the team's most explosive receivers next season.
During one-on-one play at the Houston Methodist Training Center, Metchie's juke move on rookie defensive back Calen Bullock showcased why the former Alabama prospect could be in for a career year in 2024.
A healthy Metchie will add to the Texans' prominent wide receiver unit, which will feature Stefon Diggs and two wideouts who established themselves during Houston's 10-7 season in 2023: Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
He gave a minor glimpse into his talents during the first week of training camp. His play has been a testament to why the Texans are entering the 2024 season with arguably the league's best-receiving core ready to be vital to a potential championship run. Last season, Metchie finished his first full year with 158 yards on 16 catches.
